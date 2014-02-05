In June of 2014, Porsche will return to Le Mans with a newly designed LMP1 racing machine. With 16 overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the pinnacle of endurance motor racing, Porsche is the most successful manufacturer in the race’s 90 year history. Their last win, though, was back in 1998 with the 911 GT1, so Porsche has labeled this endeavor as “Our Return” and “Coming Home”. With so much heritage behind it, Porsche’s new LMP1 program is most certainly history in the making.
Sports Car Digest continues its series of photo retrospectives drawn from Porsche’s Le Mans archive. Following the Porsche at Le Mans in the 1950s and Porsche at Le Mans from 1960 to 1968 profiles, the third installment looks at Porsche’s successes at Le Mans from 1969 to 1973.
It was the 15th of June 1969, with less than four hours to the flag. Vic Elford and Richard Attwood were well clear of their pursuers with the new Porsche 917 long tail. Six laps separated the two Britons from the previous year’s victors Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver in the Ford GT40. Regrettably, a faulty clutch put a halt on their charge with the new race car fitted out with a 4.5-litre flat-12 engine. The second pole-setting 917 manned by Rolf Stommelen and Kurt Ahrens ground to a stop after ten hours with clutch damage. But the Porsche fireworks were by no means over. Hans Herrmann and Gerard Larrousse added a dramatic chapter to the history of the race. A defect wheel bearing early on in the race cost the 908 long tail 35 minutes. In a furious pursuit over 20 hours, the Frenchman and the German plowed through the field to lie within striking distance of the leading Ford GT40 of Ickx and Oliver. In a do-or-die finale, the Ford and Porsche swapped places in the lead several times. Herrmann is hesitant to use the superior braking performance of his lightweight Porsche because a light in the cockpit warned of worn brake pads. Ickx won by just 120 metres. Ironically, it turned out that the warning lamp was faulty and the brake pads were in top condition.
In 1970, Dr. Ferry Porsche sent the contenders on their way. Porsche achieved its first overall victory in the company’s history and locked out the entire podium for the first time. And that against formidable competition! Seven Porsche 917 took up the challenge against eleven Ferrari 512, with the swift prototypes fitted with three-litre Formula 1 engines also waiting for their chance. The race went down in automotive history as the “Clash of the Titans”.
After 24 dramatic hours of racing, at times in severe weather, Hans Herrmann and Britain’s Richard Attwood were flagged as the winners after 4,607.811 kilometres or 343 laps with the 917 short tail fielded by Porsche Salzburg. Their car is propelled by a 4.5-litre, 12-cylinder engine producing around 580 hp (427 kW). Following in second place was the 917 long tail driven by Gerard Larrousse and Willi Kauhsen decked out in the psychedelic colours of the seventies. This vehicle went down in history as the “Hippie Car”. Third place was taken by Rudi Lins and Dr. Helmut Marko in a 908/02. Both Porsche won the two prizes for efficiency that were up for grabs that year. The ratio of lap times and fuel consumption were superior to all other contenders of this marathon sprint. Victory of the first Porsche twelve-cylinder in Le Mans was particularly convincing. The best-placed Ferrari in fourth was 30 laps adrift of the winning Porsche — that’s the equivalent of 404 kilometres. The sports cars from Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen became a favourite amongst privateers: 24 Porsche lined up to compete. In addition to the overall win and victory in the prototype category, the cars from Zuffenhausen also clinched first place in both GT classes, with the 914/6 of Guy Chasseuil and Claude Ballot-Lena making an impressive Le Mans debut by scoring sixth overall. The team boss of this car was none other than Auguste “Toto” Veuillet.
During and after the race, footage was shot for the “Le Mans” film that would open in cinemas a year later and is still regarded as the most legendary car movie of our time. Serving as the camera car was the 908/2, with which lead actor Steve McQueen had claimed second place in Sebring. The #49 car competed under the entry of Solar Productions with heavy camera equipment onboard. Sharing driving duties were Herbert Linge and Jonathan Williams. The 908/02 covered 282 laps (3,798 km). After the race, spectacular crash scenes were shot with the body parts of the Porsche 917 and the Ferrari 512 mounted on to less-expensive Lola chassis.
Peter Dew says
What a shame an article in a leading internet sports car review such as yours thinks that the Porsche 917 had a V12 engine, especially after all the press and detailed descriptions during the past month or two, even if you weren’t there at the time. It had an air cooled flat 12 engine, enormous to behold, dwarfing the later water cooled Ferrari competitor !
Sports Car Digest says
Hi Peter – Thanks for your comment. Of course you’re right. We’re not sure how that one made it through our editor. Mistakes happen! But, rest assured, we are keenly aware of the 917’s engine configuration.
Wilfried Mueller says
Hi Peter and Sports Car Digest, it was a 180 degree V engine. Best to look it up in Hans Mezger’s “Porsche and Me” (2011, p 80). He knows, he designed the engine. Best, Wilfried
ferchwil says
However, the flat 12 configuration used by Porsche in the 917 differed from the flat-6 arrangement used in the 911….. because 2 adjacent pistons of the 917 shared a common offset crankpin. In this fashion, the 917 engine is more correctly termed a “180 degree V-12″…..instead of a “boxer”….so there is a smidgen of truth in the description ! True enough though….get the “flat” part correct.
And this…..the endurance racer 917’s came in 4.5L, 4.9L and 5.0L configurations over the years through 1971. I don’t believe the 1970 LeMans winning 4.5 L version of the 917 ever developed the full 580 hp claimed ( as is often done in the press)…..it was generally closer to 520 hp.
David Soares says
“At the pre-test, Derek Bell was unofficially clocked doing 396 km/h on the long straight in a long-tail 907.”
According to the official 24h history, Jackie Oliver was driving the improved flat-12 917 langheck that set the speed record at the April 18, ’71 Test Day, not Bell in a 907.
Carlos Torre says
t’s a shame that you didn’t mentioned or put some pictures of Pedro Rodriguez. If you say Porsche 917, Pedro comes to mind right away.
Even though he didn’t won LeMans with Porsche, (he did it with the Ford GT-40 back in 1968) he still has some records to show off in Lemans….
Here’s an excerpt from an article..
Cars were reaching impressive speed on the Mulsanne: in 1971, during night practice, a Porsche 917( Langeck – long tail), driven by young Mexican talent Pedro Rodriguez (1968 Le Mans winner), clocked at a top speed of 398 km/h, or about 249 mph, which until today, is the fastest speed recorded at Le Mans.
It was during practice, so I guess, he was just warming up. ..
Pedro Rodriguez career with Porsche is full of anecdotes. For example, he is the only known race driver to be “black flagged” for going….. too fast..!!!
And there it is, his utmost driving masterpiece, 1970 Brands Hatch, BOAC 1000 (Theres a YouTube video) and a quote that lasts till today…
Why doesn’t someone tell Pedro it’s raining” – Chris Amon, 1000km Brands Hatch 1970 –
Pedro Rodriguez and Porsche… 1970 and 1971 World Champions of Makes..
Greetings from Mexico.
Michael Schwartz says
Hola, Carlos – you are so right to remember Pedro Rodriguez. His name was and is synonymous with bravery, speed and passion.
Carlos Torre says
Hola Michael, is good to know I have a partner in crime… Your comment says it all… Nothing to add, cause you just nailed it…
Saludos desde Mexico..
Tarcísio Frascino Fonseca says
Great history.
Anonymous says
clocked at 400kph at lemans 1970 time trials (at night)! thats 250 mph
my friends..
George Coan says
Along with a fabulous collection of historical race cars the No.3 Porsche 917 in your photos is on display at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia. On some Demonstration Days it is started and run on their tarmac. Where else can you find something like this?