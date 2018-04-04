The 70th anniversary of Porsche will be celebrated at the 2018 Le Mans Classic, scheduled for 6-8 July at the 38-turn, 8.469-mile Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. The 9th running of the historic endurance race will celebrate Porsche with a race called Porsche Classic Race Le Mans.

Porsche France, in collaboration with Peter Auto, will assemble a field in which 70 historic Porsches will do battle on the Le Mans circuit where the German manufacturer holds the record of 19 outright victories in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

This Porsche Classic Race Le Mans will feature models ranging from the first 356s (1952) to the 2.8 RSR (1973). It will also include production versions like the 356 A and B series, 911 Ss, Ts and RSRs, 914/6s, as well as some prototypes from the 1950s and ’60s invited to take part so the list of cars expected promises to be a rich one. The cars must have a valid technical passport to compete and entries will be sent in in the form of a dossier to be confirmed by Peter Auto.

A flying start will be given to the 55-minute Porsche Classic Race Le Mans on Saturday 7th July in the early afternoon. The previous day entrants will have two 30-minute qualifying sessions (the first in the morning and the second in the evening). The race will have two classifications — scratch and Index of Performance.

The 2.0L grid created by Peter Auto will also be incorporated into the Porsche Classic Race Le Mans.

[Source: Peter Auto]

