The Porsche Werks Reunion Amelia Island 2017 was held Friday, March 10th on the fairways of the Amelia Island Plantation Golf Course in Florida during the Amelia Island Concours weekend.

Hosted by the Porsche Club of America, the inaugural East Coast edition of this single-marque event was met with an overwhelming amount of show goers and all told, over 600 Porsches in attendance from every generation. Participants in the Porsche Judged Field at the 2017 Werks Reunion competed to win in more than 20 prize categories. Notable entries at Werks included the Porsche 962, chassis number 962-108, that won the 1989 Daytona 24 Hours with Derek Bell at the controls for his final 24-hour victory and the 50th win for the 962 in international competition. The Ingram Collection impressed with a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0, 1984 Porsche 911 SCRS Rothmans and matching 1967 Porsche 911R and 2016 Porsche 911R.

Comparable to the Werks Reunion events during Monterey Car Week, the overflow parking area proved to be a show in itself with hundreds in attendance with their own Porsches helping represent the Stuttgart brand. From bone-stock 356 models to a raging 993 Supercup, the variety in the corral no doubt appealed to every type of Porsche enthusiast.

(Full results to follow when made available).

Porsche Werks Reunion Amelia Island 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Sports Car Digest)

Trio of Porsche 356 variants at the Werks Reunion Amelia Island 2017
Porsche Werks Reunion Amelia Island 2017
Porsche 911 Hot Rods - Werks Reunion Amelia Island 2017
1955 Porsche 356 Continental
1978 Porsche 911 SC turned rally car of Jim Goodlet
1994 Porsche 964 RS 3.8
Porsche 993 Supercup
1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A 1500S Coupe
Porsche Werks Reunion Amelia Island 2017

[Source: Sports Car Digest]