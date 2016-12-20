2016 was a big year for the collector car world, and particularly the Porsche market. While many lots saw record-breaking sale figures, the greater majority of cars saw prices dip below estimates, indicating a possible cool-down in the Porsche world. The allure of the brand surely has not diminished, yet buyer and seller’s attitudes have clearly changed as the market become saturated and the overall quality of offered cars began to suffer. Many sellers rushed to consign with concerns that we were beginning to witness a peak in the marketplace. Perhaps unrelated, even comedian Jerry Seinfeld would help contribute to a flooded Porsche market with a sampling of some of his stellar collection.

Auction Editor Rick Carey was busy traveling the globe in 2016 to give Sports Car Digest readers the realities of some of the automobiles that circulate throughout the auction world. Visiting dozens of sales, Carey surveyed a glimpse of everything from a ‘lowly’ 924S to some of Porsche’s greatest moments, as legends like the 550 Spyder, RSK, 908, 917/30, Carrera RSR, SC/RS and a 962C crossed the auction block.

Listed in chronological order, the reports on the 129 Porsches Rick Carey scrutinized in 2016: (Ed: Nearly twice the amount from 2014!)

Porsches Sold at Auction in 2016

Mecum Kissimmee 2016 – Auction Report