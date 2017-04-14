The Quail Motorsports Gathering 2017 will be held Friday, August 18th at the Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel, California during Monterey Classic Car Week. More than 250 automobiles and motorcycles will be displayed in a garden-party setting at the 15th annual Quail.

This year’s display will have a special focus on sports and racing. Featured classes for 2017 will include Originals and Mid-Engine Marvels, along with traditional themes: Pre-War Sports and Racing Cars, Post-War Racing Cars, Post-War Sports Cars 1945–1960, Post-War Sports Cars 1961–1975, Sports and Racing Motorcycles, The Great Ferraris, Supercars and Custom Coachwork. The fee for showing a vehicle is $800 per car and includes two all-inclusive tickets to the event, an event gift bag, an entrant plaque, event folding chairs and entrant biography and photograph included in The Quail Magazine.

Examples of machines showcased at the Quail Motorsports Gathering 2017 include but are not limited to the following:

1982 Lancia Model 307, a mid-engine rally car, the Lancia was developed closely with Abarth and maintains its body shape from the Lancia Montecarlo. It also features a notable design departure from the production car, with its transverse engine

1938 Packard Model 1601, which will make its way from the Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection, represents a styling shift for the model, having marked the first year a small chrome strip split the front windshield and ran onto the roof.

1964 Alpine M64, designed by Jean Rédélé, who originally modified Renault 4CVs, later found success in many sports car races with the debut of the M64 on the world stage at the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans.

2009 Alfa Romeo Disco Volante, a two-seater coupe with front-central engine and transaxle drivetrain, shares the rolling chassis, drivetrain, and electron system with the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione. Inspired by the Touring designed Alfa Romeo C52.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS, this limited production model was the first road-going Ferrari to have an independent rear suspension and rear-mounted transaxle.

1965 BMW R60/2, representing the motorcycle class, this 600 cc shaft-drive model was originally designed as a rugged motorcycle, capable of pulling sidecars.

“The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering continues to be the highlight of Monterey Car Week and certainly one of the most sensational events of the year. Thousands of motor vehicle enthusiasts, collectors, hobbyists and friends descend on to Monterey to share their love and admiration for exquisite automobiles in an intimate garden party setting,” said the Quail’s co-founder, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. “I continue to be impressed and amazed by the caliber of automobiles shown at the event, and even more so by those who dedicate so much time to restoring and preserving these fine works of art.”

Now in its fifteenth year, the traditional garden-party setting event will offer ticketed guests parking, an event poster and magazine, a lunch served at all of the culinary pavilions, wine and spirits, specialty cocktails and local brewery selections during event hours, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All-inclusive tickets to the Quail are priced at $650 and were randomly allocated through the lottery ticket system in February.

For further information, visit Quail Gathering.

[Source: Quail Motorsports Gathering]