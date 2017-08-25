The Quail Motorsports Gathering 2017 was held Friday, August 18th at the Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California. The 15th annual ‘Quail’ celebrated sports and racing automobiles and motorcycles, with participants and guests enjoying wonderful weather, food, drink and camaraderie among like-minded enthusiasts in a garden party setting. The Quail drew more than 225 cars from around the world in 11 classes.

The featured themes for the 2017 Quail Motorsports Gathering included Originals and Mid-Engine Marvels, along with traditional themes: Pre-War Sports and Racing Cars, Post-War Racing Cars, Post-War Sports Cars 1945–1960, Post-War Sports Cars 1961–1975, Sports and Racing Motorcycles, The Great Ferraris, Supercars and Custom Coachwork.

Notable cars on display included the 1954 Maserati A6GCS/53 Berlinetta by Pinin Farina, which was honored with the second annual Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. The Maserati was chosen from a pool of eight Best of Show vehicles from the top Concours, deeming it the “most exceptional car in the world.”

“The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering continues to be the highlight of Monterey Car Week and certainly one of the most sensational events of the year,” said the Quail’s co-founder, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. “I continue to be impressed and amazed by the caliber of automobiles shown at the event, and even more so by those who dedicate so much time to restoring and preserving these fine works of art.”

Judging at the Quail Motorsports Gathering is different from traditional Concours because each car is judged by the other collectors competing in the same class. Only one car per class is honored with Best in Class, while they all compete for the Best of Show Award. This award, given at the Rolex Circle of Champions Awards Ceremony, called on all entrants to vote on the vehicle that achieved what they believe to be the best representation of historic excellence. All cars must be fully operational to compete and class winners are placed in the Rolex Circle of Champions for viewing once announced.

The Rolex Circle of Champions Best of Show at the 2017 Quail Motorsports Gathering was awarded to the 1964 ATS 2500 GTS, chassis number 2006, owned by Bruce Milner of California. Produced by Automobili Turismo e Sport in Bologna, the 2500 GTS was one of the first GT cars to feature a mid-engine layout. The Spirit of the Quail award went to Ann Brockington for her 1938 Packard Eight Model 1601 Cabriolet.

Bruce Milner said: ”I am so delighted to have won at The Quail — it is such a magnificent event and I came here today without any expectations. The car hasn’t been shown for 16 years, when it won at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so the award is completely unexpected.”

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Quail Motorsports Gathering, with photographer Richard Michael Owen producing the following images from this year’s event.

Quail Motorsports Gathering 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Richard Michael Owen)

1 2 3 … 7 Next » Best of Show - 1964 ATS 2500 GTS, chassis number 2006 Pre-War Sports and Racing Class - Quail Motorsports Gathering 2017 1938 Bentley 4.25-Litre 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV Devin Gathering - Quail Motorsports Gathering 2017 1964 Alpine M64 Audi Sport Display - Quail Motorsports Gathering 2017 1 2 3 … 7 Next »

[Source: Quail Motorsports Gathering; photos: Richard Michael Owen]

