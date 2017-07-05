A rally car collection will be among the headline offerings at the 2017 Bonhams Quail Lodge auction, scheduled for Friday, August 18 during the Monterey Classic Car Week. Offered from the estate of a prominent enthusiast, and for the first time to market in decades, the long term, single-owner collection includes Group B Homologation cars from Lancia, Peugeot, Ford and Audi, all to be offered without reserve.

1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale — The Stratos “High Fidelity” (HF) Stradale model, known as the Tipo 829, won the World Rally Championship in 1974, 1975 and 1976. This example has been in the collection since 1989, has 12,610 km (7,835 mi) on the odometer and is in highly original condition throughout.

1983 Lancia Rally 037 Stradale — Known as the Tipo 151, these models won Lancia the World Rally Championship Constructor title in 1983. Employing a supercharger instead of a turbocharger to eliminate turbo lag and improve throttle response, it was also the last rear-wheel car to ever win the World Rally Championship. This example is also original, including the interior as well as exterior paint, and has logged 9,342 km (5,805 mi).

1985 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 — From the famous model that won the 1985 and 1986 World Rally Championship Constructor title is this amazingly original condition, low mileage example — 1,113 km / 692 mi — that is even shod with the original tires.

1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 — With its carbon-kevlar body shell and aluminum-alloy straight-5 turbocharged engine, the Sport S1 model was a force to be reckoned with and won that year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, not to mention placing second in the World Rally Championships. This rally car is one owner from new who took factory delivery and, like the others in its stable, is an original and low mileage example.

1985 Lancia Delta S4 Stradale — The first example of a twincharged car (combining supercharging and turbocharging), this innovative model achieved numerous World Rally Championship race victories from Europe to North and South America. This specific car is also one owner from new who took factory delivery and is original inside and out with 8,851 km (5,500 mi).

1986 Ford RS200 Evolution — Built to compete with Audi and Peugeot, the RS200 Evo was the world’s fastest accelerating car when it debuted. While 200 examples of the RS200 were made (to comply with FIA Group B regulations), only 24 of the RS200 Evolutions were built — this being one of them. In the collection since 1989, it’s in like-new condition.

1986 Ford RS200 — Like its more exclusive brother, this RS200 is nonetheless uncommon and represented the pinnacle of then-modern racing development. Similar to all the cars in this collection, this example is in original condition and like new.

All of these Group B Rally Cars will be offered without reserve at Bonhams’ Quail Lodge Auction in Carmel, California on Friday, August 18. For more information, visit Bonhams.com/Quail.

[Source: Bonhams; photo: Pawel Litwinski]

