The inaugural Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes will be staged June 2-4, 2017 on the campus of the Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia.

The ambitious concept for the Champions and Heroes came from Doug Freedman, founder of the wonderful Carmel Concours on the Avenue held annually during Monterey Car Week. With the Champions and Heroes events, Freedman has created an innovative three-day spectacle that will include a competitive race against the clock, a traditional Concours and a rally.

Freedman said, “The Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes will offer a competitive and aural experience with the timed runs, as well as a visual experience with the Concours. There will be a host of activities involving the motorcar, aviation, military and lifestyle events that will engage, excite and offer multiple and quite varied experiences for all of the family.”

Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes Events

Competitive Time Trials — Similar to a hillclimb or time trial, this contest for vintage and historic cars will feature a timed, 1-mile race against the clock. This portion of Champions and Heroes will be limited to fifty cars, divided into 10 classes.

Studies in Speed, Sport and Style – A juried Contest of Elegance for sporting vehicles, race cars and vehicles of style through 1974. Judging will be focused on authenticity, originality and preservation.

High Jinks Rally – A three-day competitive 'high jinks' rally for a driver and navigator run on the open roads on a pre-determined route. Limited to 30 entrants, all vehicles through 1974 will be eligible, with selected newer vehicles also considered.

The Riverside Military Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all gifts are tax deductible. The event organizers — Riverside Military Academy, Inc. in partnership with Motor Club Events, LLC — are working to make a difference through the Champions and Heroes event which was established for the exclusive purpose of supporting the Academy founded in 1907. The Academy’s 206-acre campus is located northeast of Atlanta in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and nearby Lake Lanier.

General admission tickets to the debut Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes start at $20. To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit rmachampionsandheroes.com.

[Source: Riverside Military Academy Champions and Heroes]