RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2018 – Auction Results

The RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2018 sale was held May 11-12 at the Auburn Auction Park in Auburn, Indiana, resulting in $6,037,635 in total sales and an 84 percent sell-through rate of all lots sold. This represented the first Auburn Spring sale held under the RM Auctions banner, following the integration of former RM Sotheby’s Group subsidiary, Auctions America, in fall of 2017.

The RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2018 sale drew bidders from 16 countries (11 in 2017) and 38 states across the U.S., with one third of bidders raising their paddles for the first time. Despite challenging weather, the Auburn Spring weekend saw thousands of attendees flock to the Auburn Auction Park to view the nearly 300 motor cars on offer, scour the onsite car corral and swap meet, and enjoy another 270 cars on display as part of the AACA & Nash Car Club of America Triple Crown Meet.

The top sale at the RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2018 auction was the weekend’s headline offering, a low-mileage 2006 Ford GT, offered from single ownership since new. Featuring three of four available factory options and showing less than 3,800 actual miles, the GT sold for a final $297,000 to a bidder over the phone (est. $250k – $300k, offered without reserve).

The top three was rounded out by an American car from a much earlier time in the country’s automotive heritage — and a native to Auburn — a 1931 Cord L-29 Cabriolet offered following a fresh restoration, which brought $210,000, as well as the 1966 Batmobile Recreation #5, which achieved $165,000 following plenty of attention during preview hours.

Barney Ruprecht, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s Group said: “Our top ten sales at Auburn Spring demonstrate both the diverse offering as well as the variety of cars that can successfully find new homes at the Auburn Auction Park. The Ford GT result and the successful presentation of private collections like the 15-car Duffy Grove group once again prove the power of offering significant cars without reserve in Auburn, while the refreshed auction arena and new park configuration drew nothing put positive feedback from our clients. We look forward to bringing even more excitement to the Auction Park for Auburn Fall.”

Once again, the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) held their Spring Meet at Auburn Spring and this time invited the Nash Car Club of America to join as guests. Over 270 cars were pre-registered with about 1,000 club members in attendance.

RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

2006 Ford GT (Chassis 1FAFP90S06Y401219) – $297,000 1931 Cord L-29 Cabriolet (Identification 2928916) – $210,000 1966 Batmobile Recreation “#5” (Serial Number 5) – $165,000 2001 BMW Z8 (Chassis WBAEJ13481AH60440) – $145,000 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra (Chassis CSX 8036) – $110,000 1932 Auburn Eight Custom Cabriolet (Serial Number 8-100 3109 F) – $91,300 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight (Chassis WBSBF9321SEH07179) – $90,750 1963 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Touring Limousine (Chassis 5LCG77) – $82,500 1952 Jaguar XK 120 SE Fixed Head Coupe (Chassis S 680003) – $74,800 1971 Porsche 911 T Coupe (Chassis 9111102000) – $72,600

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

The RM Sotheby’s Group continues its 2018 auction calendar with the sale of the Dingman Collection in Hampton, New Hampshire, USA, on 23-24 June. Offered without reserve, the collection comprises the cars and collectibles of longtime Ford Motor Company director, Michael Dingman. The collection is led by a group of 40 motor cars, complemented by more than 700 lots of collectibles, ranging from a restored vintage diner, to an ornate bar, neon and porcelain signs, parts, displays, automotive literature and more.

[Source: RM Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

