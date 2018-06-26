RM Auctions Dingman Collection 2018 – Auction Results

The RM Auctions Dingman Collection 2018 auction was held June 23-24 in Hampton, New Hampshire, resulting in $7,027,334 in total sales with 100 percent of all lots sold. The Dingman Collection, offered entirely without reserve, comprised the cars and collectibles of the late Michael Dingman, a former Ford Motor Company director for over 21 years.

The auction followed RM’s previous offerings of lots from the Dingman Collection in both 2012 and 2006 and drew bidder interest from 36 states across the U.S. and from as far afield as the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. In addition to a packed house throughout the weekend, The Dingman Collection drew remote bidding interest, with 30 percent of bidders participating via internet, and 20 percent via telephone.

“We saw wonderful attendance at The Dingman Collection sale from start to finish,” said Alain Squindo, Chief Operating Officer, RM Sotheby’s Group, following the auction. “Discerning collectors recognize the quality associated with the Dingman name and the late Mr. Dingman’s meticulous collecting philosophy and came out in droves to add an important piece to their own garages. The entire RM Auctions team was honored to present this incredible collection on behalf of the Dingman family.”

The sale featured 37 automobiles, including Fords demonstrating Dingman’s passion for the blue oval and chronicling moments in the company’s history. Bidding was competitive from the first motor car lot through to perhaps the most exciting moment of the sale, when the 1995 Ford Roush Mustang Cobra SCCA Trans Am nearly doubled its pre-sale estimate at a final price of $720,000 (est. $300k – $400k). The racecar was used by three-time SCCA Trans Am Champion Tommy Kendall, as confirmed by the extensive efforts of RM’s in-house research team just weeks prior to the sale. Several other automobiles from the Collection, including Ford woodies that Dingman was well-known for, cruised past their estimates to achieve strong prices across the board.

The bulk of The Dingman Collection comprised historic pieces of Americana, including more than 500 neon, porcelain, and metal signs. Amongst a host of pieces was the Hamburger and Shake Neon Sign, which soared past estimate to a final sale price of $48,000 (est. $15k-$20k), while signs from American brands such as John Deere, Lincoln, Ford, and Shell performed strongly as well. The much-buzzed-about Silk City Diner by Paterson Vehicle Company, an authentic restored 1940s American diner, also impressed with a final price of $336,000. Additional collectible highlights include the Ford 24-Stud Flathead V-8 Cutaway Display Engine (1946-’48), which had the entire phone bidding desk on its feet, bringing $45,600 against a pre-sale estimate of $4,000 – $6,000.

RM Auctions Dingman Collection 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1995 Ford Roush Mustang Cobra SCCA Trans Am – $720,000 Silk City Diner by Paterson Vehicle Company – $336,000 2006 Ford GT – $302,000 1937 Lincoln Model K Convertible Victoria – $184,800 1947 Ford Super DeLuxe Station Wagon – $145,600 1936 Ford V-8 DeLuxe Roadster – $140,000 1965 Porsche 356 C 1600 C Cabriolet – $134,400 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 – $134,400 1946 Ford Super DeLuxe Station Wagon – $123,200 1942 Ford Super DeLuxe Station Wagon – $117,600

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

The RM Sotheby’s Group continues its 2018 auction calendar with its Monterey sale, 24-25 August during the Pebble Beach motoring week. Featuring more than 120 motor cars, the auction is led by the recently announced 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. Closely following the Monterey sale, the RM Sotheby’s Group returns to the Auburn Auction Park for its annual Auburn Fall weekend, 30 August – 2 September, and to Battersea Evolution for the company’s 12th annual London sale, 5 September.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

