Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Auctions / Auction Reports and Results / RM Auctions Sports and Classics of Monterey 2010 – Report

RM Auctions Sports and Classics of Monterey 2010 – Report

by 5 Comments

Report and photos (unless noted) by Rick Carey, Auction Editor

RM Auctions held its 2010 Sports and Classics of Monterey auction on August 12th to 14th at the Portola Hotel and Spa and Monterey Convention Center in Monterey, California.

For the second year RM extended its Sports & Classics of Monterey auction to three days, opening up on Thursday with a Ford-themed offering. The feature was a number of show cars and concepts consigned by Ford with proceeds going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Michigan Children’s Center. It led off RM’s most successful Monterey auction in years.

The numbers for the past three years look like this.

RM Monterey
Cars Offered / Cars Sold
Sale %
Sold < Low Est
Sold > High Est
Average Sale
Total Sales
Chg from prior year
2010
224 / 204
91.1%
54.4%
10.8%
$323,564
$66,007,100
87.6%
2009
239 / 205
85.8%
57.6%
8.3%
$171,676
$35,193,500
-20.2%
2008
173 / 147
85.0%
61.9%
8.2%
$299,955
$44,093,450

RM sold fifteen cars for hammer bids of a million dollars or more plus two others bid over a million dollars without selling, the tip of a pyramid heavy on quality, rarity and performance. The performance aspect is significant. With nine of the fifteen million dollar sales and both the million dollar high bids being cars with racing history, RM’s Sports & Classics of Monterey showed just how important a competition history is in collector car values.

Across the wide variety of cars in the auction a few cars were expensive, a few were cheap and most were right about where they’d be expected to be in the current market. The focus, and the experience, is mostly on high value cars where buyers still have ample resources, liquidity and a willingness to step up and pay serious money for the very best cars.

A few cars took major hits from prior transactions, but when that happened more often than not it was the acquisition that was over-priced, not the disposition that was a bargain.

Thanks to Jonathan Sierakowski for his able support this weekend.

RM Auctions Sports and Classics of Monterey 2010 – Report

These results are presented alphabetically to group similar cars for easy comparison.

2003 Aston Martin DB AR1 Zagato Roadster

Lot # 210 2003 Aston Martin DB AR1 Zagato Roadster; S/N SCFAE62333K800026; Black/Tan leather; Estimate $100,000 - $125,000; Unrestored original, 2 condition; Hammered Sold at $141,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $155,100 -- One owner, like new car. No Reserve. DB AR1 Zagatos linger around, mostly with bupkus miles like this. Most sell cheap, making this a surprisingly strong result.

1963 Aston Martin DB4 Series 5 Vantage GT Coupe

Lot # 340 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Series 5 Vantage GT Coupe; S/N DB4/1144/R; BRGreen/Black leather; Estimate $350,000 - $425,000; Modified for competition during restoration 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $300,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $330,000 -- Body color wire wheels, Bridgestone RE71 225/60ZR15 tires, braced rollbar, 5-speed, 48DCOE Webers, dual ignition, no bumpers. Good paint with some cracks, discolored windshield trim and fair windshield surrounds. Even gaps and good bodywork. 4.2 litre replacement engine is vintage-racing orderly but far from concours or even like new. A silhouette racer for an Aston Martin enthusiast. Offered last year at Bonhams Quail Lodge sale where it attracted a high, but unsuccessful, reported bid of $365,000. This is a mean, purposeful sleek racing Aston. Its presentation, lowered stance and serious tires blend with the lines of the covered headlight DB4 Series 5 body to highlight its aggression. It's not for everyone, but for those who appreciate its presentation and presence it is a sound value at this price.

1966 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage Coupe

Lot # 265 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage Coupe; S/N DB62868R; Silver Birch/Blue leather, Ice Blue piping; Estimate $150,000 - $175,000; Cosmetic restoration, 2 condition; Hammered Sold at $140,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $154,000 -- RHD. 5-speed, chrome wire wheels. Motorola AM radio supplemented by a hidden AM-FM-CD-XM, P/W. An excellent cosmetic restoration with good body, paint, chrome and interior. ‘Matching numbers.’ FIA paperwork. To many collectors this is the ultimate expression of Aston Martin style and quality, a high speed touring car that acquits itself well, if not up to the standards of earlier lightweight Aston GTs, on track and in high speed road events. It is in nearly every respect the counterpart of Ferrari's GTBs with higher levels of trim and luxury and is a serendipitous value at this price representative of today's Aston Martin market.

1933 Auburn 12-161A Phaeton Sedan

Lot # 336 1933 Auburn 12-161A Phaeton Sedan; S/N 1094H; Midnight blue/Dark Blue leather; Dark Blue cloth top; Estimate $250,000 - $300,000; Older restoration, 1- condition; Hammered Sold at $185,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $203,500 -- Dual covered spares, horns and Pilot-Rays, chrome wire wheels, wide whitewalls, luggage trunk, dual exhaust, dual ratio rear axle. An older concours restoration now with just a little age but still nearly impeccable. Handsome, practical and done to the highest standards. John O'Quinn Estate. This is more car than the money it brought here today, not only inherent in the Auburn 12 itself but also in the quality of its restoration. It will need re-commissioning after sitting in the O'Quinn collection but that is a minor consideration for such a gorgeous, sporting automobile.

1956 Austin-Healey 100/M Le Mans Roadster

Lot # 274 1956 Austin-Healey 100/M Le Mans Roadster; S/N BN2-L/232109; Engine # 1B/232109-M; Healey Blue, Ivory/Blue, White piping; Blue cloth top; Estimate $125,000 - $150,000; Recent restoration, 1- condition; Hammered Sold at $132,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $145,200 -- 4-speed, overdrive, Moto-Lita steering wheel, Grey painted wire wheels, fog lights. An over the top restoration by Kurt Tanner of a documented factory 100/M Le Mans. Includes its original California title, owner's manual, jack, handle, tool roll and wheel hammer. Absolutely fresh and gorgeous. The real Healey experience with stump-pulling four-cylinder power and all the right stuff restored by one of the recognized experts in the field and a refreshing relief from Tanner's usual BJ8s. A premium price for a premium car.

1930 Bentley 4 1/2 Liter ‘Birkin Blower’ Le Mans Replica

Lot # 321 1930 Bentley 4 1/2 Liter ‘Birkin Blower’ Le Mans Replica; S/N GHW56; BRGreen/Green leather; Black cloth top; Estimate $275,000 - $375,000; Non-factory replica, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $225,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $247,500 -- RHD. Green wire wheels with single sidemount. Smith's clock, folding windshield with dual aeroscreens, cycle fenders, fabric covered body. Replica built by Bob Petersen Engineering on a Rolls-Royce 20/25 chassis with Bentley Mk IV engine and driveline with Petersen BM Mk1 supercharger, overdrive, hydraulic brakes. It's been driven a bit, which is exactly why it was built. Good paint, chrome and upholstery. Not real, but looks every bit the real thing from two feet away. In power and performance it will rival the best from the period, and beat them hands down on driving value for money. Best of all it can be driven without worrying about destroying one of the precious originals. The new owner got full value for the money spent on it here.

1953 Bentley R-Type Drophead Coupe

Lot # 254 1953 Bentley R-Type Drophead Coupe, Body by Park Ward; S/N B9TO; Black Cherry/Biscuit leather; Tan cloth top; Estimate $140,000 - $180,000; Cosmetic restoration, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $85,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $93,500 -- RHD. Center fog light, trafficators, wheel discs, whitewalls, Blaupunkt cassette player. An attractive cosmetic restoration with good repaint, upholstery and interior wood but the rest of the car was left as original and shows its age and use. No Reserve. John O'Quinn Estate. Reported sold at the Rand/Workman sale in New York in 2005 (where John O'Quinn was the only significant buyer) as a post-block sale at $150,000 with 47,303 miles on the odometer which were represented as from-new. Today is has 47,315 and is essentially as acquired, just five years older. Times, tastes and opportunities change, but this is still a particularly attractive Bentley with classy drophead coupe coachwork from one of Britain's best. It's a very good value here.

1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix

Lot # 343 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix; S/N 51132; Engine # 15; Dark Blue/Black leather; Estimate $3,500,000 - $4,500,000; Competition car, original as-raced, 3- condition; Not sold at Hammer bid of $2,750,000 -- RHD. Type 51 2.3 litre supercharged twin cam engine, aeroscreen, alloy wheels. Raced without success by Bugatti in 1931, sold to Marguerite Mareuse for Jean-Piere Wimille to drive in late 1931. La Turbie winner in March 1932, winner at Oran on April 24. After assorted events it was sold in 1935 to McClure Halley, dog-sitter to Mrs. Horace Dodge. Raced at the 1935 ARCA USA Grand Prix and the 1936 Vanderbilt Cup without distinction. The history gets more complex from there, involving George Weaver, Dave Uihlein, Bunny Phillips, Paul Moser. Authenticated by various experts including David Sewell. Used, but maintained, a Thirties' race car as it might have appeared on the grid at La Turbie, a little oily and used but handsomely prepared and race-ready. Offered by Gooding & Company at Pebble Beach in 2008 where it attracted a bid of $2.8 million, not far from today's reported high bid and a modest attempt to steal a real GP Bugatti Type 51 for Type 35 money.

1938 Buick Century Estate Wagon, Body by Wildanger

Lot # 381 1938 Buick Century Estate Wagon, Body by Wildanger; S/N 13335600; Red, Black composite roof/Brown leather; Estimate $120,000 - $160,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $80,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $88,000 -- Dual enclosed sidemounts, radio, trim rings, whitewalls, clock. Restored some time ago but still very presentable. Good exterior wood and varnish. This is less than a comparably presented Ford woodie would bring, but it's a custom-bodied Buick. Sold for $106,700 by Barrett-Jackson in West Palm Beach in 2007 for $106,700 and a serious late Saturday night value here in Monterey. It's good to wait up late when the bargains turn up.

1928 Cadillac 341 V-8 Town Sedan

Lot # 225 1928 Cadillac 341 V-8 Town Sedan; S/N 306449; Green, black fenders, black leatherette roof/Brown mohair; Estimate $450,000 - $650,000; Older restoration, 3- condition; Not sold at Hammer bid of $335,000 -- Green wire wheels, blackwall tires, dual sidemounts, spotlight. Accessory eagle hood ornament. Armor shielded body, multi-layer glass, siren, police radio receiver. A quality restoration showing its age. The body and chassis show signs of wear and the chrome is rubbed through in places. Attributed to Al Capone in a long but unsubstantiated history. An intriguing piece of American history that appeals to a broad base of collectors. John O'Quinn Estate. Heavily documented, but the documentation is all self-serving promotion. Capone never owned anything making any connection with him at best circumstantial. John O'Quinn paid $621,500 for this car at RM's Arizona auction in 2006. It is unlikely ever to command such a price again and the executors of his estate need to make that distinction, as difficult as it might be.

1949 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe

Lot # 269 1949 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe; S/N 496241970; Metallic Burgundy/Black leather; Black cloth top; Estimate $70,000 - $90,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $47,500 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $52,250 -- Power top, windows, antenna, and steering, Trico windshield washer, wire wheels, whitewalls, Nardi woodrim steering wheel. Concours paint and chrome. Panel fit slightly off all around. Still an impressive car, great to show or drive. Updated with electric power windows. No Reserve. Always desirable as the first year for Cadillac's overhead valve V-8 engine and dramatic Harley Earl design. Bought right here and a good value. The Nardi steering wheel is a neat touch.

1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster

Lot # 239 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster; S/N E53F001199; Polo White/Red; Black cloth top; Estimate $225,000 - $300,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $200,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $220,000 -- An older high quality restoration that is beginning to show its roots. Chrome and interior very nice but panel fit is variable -- as it came from the factory. Radio buttons and bezel are not restored. Attractive but aged, like most '53 Corvettes which are displayed but rarely used. '53 Corvettes are a finite quantity. This one needs refreshing but is bought appropriately at this price.

1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Lot # 207 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible; S/N E57S104301; Black, Grey coves; red vinyl top/Red; Estimate $70,000 - $90,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $57,500 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $63,250 -- 283/270hp dual quads, 4-speed, cassette stereo, necker's knob, seat belts, spinner wheel covers, whitewalls. Orange peel on the hood. An older restoration mellowing some but still highly presentable on tours or in local shows. No Reserve. This is an authentic 4-speed car, delivered after the mid-year introduction of the T10 and that alone, not to mention the solid lifter 270hp dual quad engine, is sufficient to make this Corvette a good value at the price. There's no representation of matching numbers, however.

1957 Chevrolet Corvette FI Convertible

Lot # 378 1957 Chevrolet Corvette FI Convertible; S/N E57S102794; Engine # F116EL; White, Silver coves/Red vinyl; White vinyl top; Estimate $90,000 - $120,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $95,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $104,500 -- 283/283hp, 4-speed, radio and heater delete, spinner wheel covers, whitewalls. Good older paint, chrome and interior. NCRS Top Flight restoration in the 90's. Not quite like new any more but very nice and looks like fewer post restoration miles than the 3,045 showing on the odometer. No Reserve. One of the most desirable of all Corvettes, the '57 283/283 Fuelie combines the clean, attractive design of the first generation with the legendary performance of the fuel injected small block. The price reflects both the quality of the car and of its restoration; the seller should be very happy with this result.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette FI Roadster

Lot # 248 1963 Chevrolet Corvette FI Roadster; S/N 30867S100015; Red/Red; White vinyl top; Estimate $80,000 - $120,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $95,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $104,500 -- 327/360hp fuel injection, 4-speed, alloy wheels, pushbutton radio. Very nice fresh-looking paint with excellent gaps. Interior older or original with some light wear and soiling. The 15th '63 Corvette built on the pilot production line, meticulously restored many years ago and on static display since. No Reserve. John O'Quinn estate. (Cataloged with an incorrect VIN with '5' in place of 'S'.) Offered by Mecum at Bloomington Gold in 2004 without finding a bidder. Sold by RM at Boca Raton in 2005 for $128,400. It takes a specialty buyer to appreciate its unique history, something which isn't apparent in this price, a representative value for a '63 Fuelie roadster thus balancing its early production history against its long display and mechanical dormancy which will take some careful work to bring back to running/driving condition. It is a sound value at this price.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette FI Coupe

Lot # 279 1963 Chevrolet Corvette FI Coupe; S/N 30837S105440; Red/Black; Estimate $85,000 - $115,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Post-block sale at $120,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $132,000 -- 327/360hp fuel injection, 4-speed, spinner wheel covers, narrow whitewalls, Positraction, WonderBar radio, tinted glass. The restoration is a few years old and some road use is evident by looking at the underside but still a great example of the split window. Replacement engine with 1963 casting dates. No Reserve. This is matching numbers money, but still a gorgeous and very usable split window Fuelie '63. Its price in generous for the replacement engine, but reflects the restoration's quality and appeal of the configuration. It's a reasonable balance.

1949 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible

Lot # 273 1949 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible; S/N 7410581; Green/Tan leather; Light Green top; Estimate $100,000 - $125,000; Recent restoration, 2+ condition; Hammered Sold at $100,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $110,000 -- Fluid Drive, radio, clock, fog lights, dual spot lights, hubcaps and trim rings, whitewalls. Concours body, paint, wood and chrome. Panel fit much better than factory but could be better. Restored in the mid-90's at a documented cost of $120,470 but with only one show appearance, at Forest Grove where it won Best in Class. Documents include owner's manual, Service Policy, inspection coupons and restoration records. Carefully preserved and nearly impeccable. No Reserve. Offered at Hershey in 2003 where it brought a high bid of $110,000, it still needs some adjustment to its movable panel fits. A really attractive example in period colors, it brought all the money here today.

1960 Chrysler Imperial Crown Convertible

Lot # 267 1960 Chrysler Imperial Crown Convertible; S/N 9204104130; Dusk Mauve/White leather; White top; Estimate $90,000 - $120,000; Older restoration, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $85,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $93,500 -- 413/350hp, automatic, P/S, P/B, A/C, P/W, AM radio. Comprehensively restored with beautiful paint and chrome, but overspray from chassis detailing evident underneath that detracts from its presentation. This is concours restored Imperial Crown Convertible money for a car that's not up to those standards. The buyer got a sound car but less than what the price could have bought.

1937 Cord 812 Convertible Coupe 'Sportsman'

Lot # 376 1937 Cord 812 Convertible Coupe 'Sportsman'; S/N 1231F; Yellow/Dark Green leather; Tan cloth top; Estimate $200,000 - $250,000; Older restoration, 2 condition; Not sold at Hammer bid of $150,000 -- Fog lights, radio, whitewalls. 76,882 miles from new, attractively restored in showroom condition without being overdone, with sound but not concours paint, chrome and interior. Engine shows some age, but little use. A-C-D Category 1 and a CCCA Full Classic. The bid here is enough to buy a competently restored Cord Phaeton, not a ‘Sportsman’ Convertible Coupe. The bidders must have seen something here that we didn't (or maybe the lack of something.)

1938 Delahaye 135MS Cabriolet, Body by De Villars

Lot # 362 1938 Delahaye 135MS Cabriolet, Body by De Villars; S/N 60123; Silver/Red leather; Estimate $1,000,000 - $1,250,000; Recent restoration, 2+ condition; Hammered Sold at $775,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $852,500 -- RHD. Chrome wire wheels, Marchal headlights, Marchal fog light and driving light. Exceptional coachwork with teardrop fenders, chrome flashes, a sweeping side accent carried through the doors, steeply raked vee windshield and a long, tapered rear deck with a small central spline. Only the Delahaye grille is discordant and dated; the side profile and rear quarters are gorgeous. Restored by Lecoq, then redone by Fran Roxas in 2003 to Pebble Beach class-winning presentation. Excellent paint, brilliant chrome, rich interior wood, inviting upholstery. Restored like new with better cosmetics. Sold by RM at the New York Auto Salon auction in 2000 for $649,000 before its Fran Roxas restoration that turned it into an even more lovely and meticulously presented car. It's about ready for another turn on the Links' 18th Fairway and is priced appropriately for its beauty and presentation.

1949 Delahaye 175 S Roadster, Body by Saoutchik

Lot # 353 1949 Delahaye 175 S Roadster, Body by Saoutchik; S/N 815023; Engine # 815023; Light Blue/Blue, White leather; White top; Estimate $4,000,000 - $6,000,000; Concours restoration, 1 condition; Hammered Sold at $3,000,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $3,300,000 -- Chrome wire wheels, Marchal headlights and fog lights, skirted fenders, clear steering wheel rim and dash knobs. Allegedly built for British Blonde Bombshell Diana Dors who was already a sensation at 18. Its voluptuous curves and fecund flanks mirror Diana's although the proboscis over the grille resembles nothing of Diana's, or anything else for that matter. Fresh concours restoration by Fran Roxas which reunited the original components and a similar engine after a number of years with an Olds Toronado drivetrain. Displayed at Pebble Beach in 2007 and People's Choice at Amelia Island. Comes with its recently located unrestored original engine. ‘Extravagant’ doesn't do this car justice. Its presentation is more than flawless. A fabulous confection and one of the last flings of the coachbuilt and concours era, the price of this Delahaye is for the most part immaterial and Saoutchik's extravagance is legendary. Restored by one of the masters, this will be a gratifying centerpiece of any collection for years. It's worth what the Monterey bidders paid for it.

1958 Dual-Ghia DG Convertible

Lot # 251 1958 Dual-Ghia DG Convertible; S/N S169; Plum/Tan leather, Blue piping; Tan cloth top; Estimate $200,000 - $275,000; Recent restoration, 2 condition; Hammered Sold at $145,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $159,500 -- Dodge D-500 315/230hp 'Red Ram' V-8, automatic, wire wheels, whitewalls. A high quality concours restoration. Doors and trunk lid could be adjusted a little. Paint, chrome and interior are very nice and the purple and tan interior is quite attractive. Restored in 2007 and still fresh and sharp. John O'Quinn Estate. (Cataloged with chassis number 5169.) Sold by RM here in 2007 for $247,500. The hit taken by the O'Quinn Estate largely reflects an influx of Dual-Ghias on the market recently and prices that have trended steadily downward. This example is one of the best (panel fit issues aside, which afflict most Dual-Ghias) and it is very well bought at this price.

1931 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan, Body by Murphy

Lot # 249 1931 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan, Body by Murphy; S/N 2363; Engine # J-420; Red, Dark Red fenders/Tan leather; Tan cloth top; Estimate $700,000 - $900,000; Older restoration, 2+ condition; Hammered Sold at $630,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $693,000 -- Chrome wire wheels, dual sidemounts, blackwall tires, Tan cloth-covered trunk, Pilot-Rays. Originally powered by J-331 (according to this catalog, earlier descriptions, Roe and Elbert say it was J-337) but with this body from new. Restored many years ago probably by the IP and still extremely attractive but starting to age a little. The coachwork is something to behold, a tightly-wrapped close coupled design with blind rear quarters when the top's up and Murphy's thin windshield pillars. Not used in years and will need careful re-commissioning but not a lot of cosmetic attention. John O'Quinn Estate. Offered at The Auction in Las Vegas in 2000 with a $585,000 high bid, then at Auburn Fall with a $575,000 high bid, at Leake in Dallas in 2005 ($740,000 high bid) and Worldwide in Houston in 2006. Shopworn barely describes it and it's good that it's finally found a new owner at a reasonable price. A few weeks with Brian Joseph will solve whatever of its ills may need attention and then it will be a great car for tours and events. A classy, open, Murphy-bodied Duesenberg with its original body and chassis for under $700,000 is a sound value

1933 Duesenberg SJ Riviera Phaeton, Body by Brunn

Lot # 341 1933 Duesenberg SJ Riviera Phaeton, Body by Brunn; S/N 2551 (2577); Engine # SJ-528; Black/Brown leather; Estimate $1,100,000 - $1,400,000; Older restoration, 1- condition; Hammered Sold at $1,300,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $1,430,000 -- Chrome wire wheels, blackwall tires, dual sidemounts, single Pilot-Ray, mesh grille sides, dual carbs. Quality older concours restoration showing a little age but excellent care and little use. Delivered new as a supercharged SJ for Col. Schick (‘Look sharp, feel sharp, be sharp’). Frame replaced long ago with 2577 but otherwise as-built by Duesenberg and Brunn. A handsome and practical automobile. Restored by Fran Roxas a few years ago. John O'Quinn Collection. Bought by John O'Quinn at RM's Amelia Island auction in 2005 for $1,320,000 freshly restored. A few years, a few miles (23, according to the odometer), less than magnificent attention and this is a reasonable value for the car. It's a measure of the caliber of a Roxas restoration that even after five years in a Houston warehouse this is still a magnificent automobile.

1953 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe, Body by Vignale

Lot # 366 1953 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe, Body by Vignale; S/N 0289EU; Engine # 0289EU; Red/Beige leather; Estimate $650,000 - $750,000; Competition restoration, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $595,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $654,500 -- Silver painted wire wheels, 205/70VR15 Michelin X tires, no bumpers, external fuel filler, Marchal head and fog lights, triple carburetors. Partial inner door panels, Drive Monitor electronic trip odometer/speedometer, later seats fitted for long distance comfort (originals available) Four-time Mille Miglia Retro finisher. Good repaint and very nice nearly new interior. Engine and chassis are less fresh. Windshield and rear window trim is covered with chrome plastic tape. Fuel cap and aluminum exterior trim is pitted. A very attractive, clean and well-maintained tour car. Offered here by RM in 2001 where it was a $220,000 no-sale, then sold here in 2008 for $742,500 after much work to bring it back to nearly new condition from which it has seemingly deteriorated little. Originally reported erroneously as a no-sale, this car was in fact sold for the hammer bid on the block of $595,000, a result that is fair to both the buyer and the seller.

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe, Body by Boano

Lot # 355 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe, Body by Boano; S/N 0543GT; Engine # 0543GT; Black/Cinnamon leather; Estimate $550,000 - $650,000; Older restoration, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $400,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $440,000 -- Chrome spoke Borranis, 185SR15 Pirelli blackwall tires, Lucas fog lights. Raced when new by Elliott Forbes-Robinson at Palm Springs, Dillingham Field in Hawaii and Santa Barbara. Good older repaint, chrome and upholstery. Orderly but not excessively restored underhood and chassis. A highly presentable touring quality older restoration. Reported sold at Worldwide's Keels & Wheels auction in 2007 for $550,000, then offered at Gooding's Pebble Beach auction a few months later but unsold at a reported bid of $480,000. It's not getting any better with age and the seller was wise to take the money offered which is, despite the generous estimate, a reasonable price for a low roof Boano coupe.

1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider

Lot # 360 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider, Body by Pinin Farina; S/N 1489GT; Engine # 1489GT; Black, Red stripe/Red leather; Black cloth top; Estimate $2,500,000 - $3,250,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $2,375,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $2,612,500 -- Chrome spoke Borrani wire wheels, Marchal headlights, Marchal fog lights in grille. First owned by Prince Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, pretender to the throne of Italy. Restored by Bob Smith in 1982 and converted to its present covered headlight configuration and livery. Good repaint except for lifting in rear fender creases. Excellent fresh upholstery. Chassis repainted over old undercoat, which is less than reassuring. Offered by RM here in 1998, a no-sale at a reported bid of $510,000, then sold here in 2008 for $3,630,000. No longer fresh and with some minor defects showing up, the price here is much more realistic than the '08 result.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet, Body by Pinin Farina

Lot # 346 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet, Body by Pinin Farina; S/N 0979GT; Engine # 1369GT (0390D internal #); Silver-Grey/Crimson leather; Black cloth top; Estimate $1,500,000 - $1,800,000; Cosmetic restoration, 3 condition; Hammered Sold at $1,475,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $1,622,500 -- Grey painted wire wheels, covered headlights, bright trimmed front fender vents, Engelbert 6.00/16 blackwall tires. Fog lights behind grille. Upgraded with disc brakes in 1967. Console panel with ignition key and four switches. Restamped engine. Cracked, discolored taillight lenses, dented rear bumper with shadowed chrome. Good paint and very good new upholstery. No rear license plate bracket. Windshield corner delaminating. Grubby engine compartment. Weak chrome. A decidedly mediocre driver. Bought right for its mixed history and sloppy condition, a discount of about 1/3 from the price of a correct, well restored Series I Cab. Sold by Orion in Monaco in 1991 for $434,210, then by Christie's in Geneva in 1996 for $265,619, both times in Red before it got its present very attractive Silver-Grey over Crimson leather livery.

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Cabriolet, Body by Pinin Farina

Lot # 327 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Cabriolet, Body by Pinin Farina; S/N 1805GT; Engine # 1805GT (446F Internal #); Silver-Grey/Camel leather; Black cloth top; Estimate $450,000 - $550,000; Cosmetic restoration, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $390,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $429,000 -- Chrome spoke Borranis, 205/70VR15 Pirelli P5 tires, fog lights behind grille, overdrive. Restamped engine. Chassis painted over old undercoat. Mediocre repaint. Doors close well with even gaps. Hood slightly bowed. Road grime on chassis. Good repaint, chrome and very attractive interior. Back in '02 this car could have been bought at the Poulain auction in Paris for about $150,000. This is the most recent of several liveries for this Ferrari, and arguably the most attractive. Soundly if not impressively presented, it's a potentially great driver which brought appropriate money here in Monterey.

1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

Lot # 357 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Sports Racer, Body by Scaglietti; S/N 0738TR; Engine # 0738TR; Yellow, Green nose band/Black leather; Estimate $12,000,000 - $16,000,000; Competition restoration, 3+ condition; Not sold at Hammer bid of $10,600,0000 -- Lefthand drive. Painted Borrani wire wheels, full width windshield, side-mounted exhausts, driver's head fairing. Customer pontoon fender Testa Rossa delivered to Jean-Louis Soares in Brazil and raced locally by various drivers including Chico Landi. Later rebodied by Drogo as a GTO-ish coupe. Restored for Sir Paul Vestey by DK Engineering with RS Panels replica body. Current owner since 1996 and crashed at least twice in historic racing incidents. Fresh repaint, otherwise in sound and presentable historic racer condition. Seven Shell Historic Challenge tech stickers. Spare engine included for racing to preserve the original engine. Bid to just over $10 million with three bidders in the room when the ‘Without Reserve’ caption flashed on the screens, then a couple more bids and ‘Without Reserve’ suddenly disappeared. Some onlookers thought auctioneer Max Girardo announced it as selling, but that's an inaccurate impression. It's hard to figure what was going on, but the crowd was burned and booed enthusiastically when it left the block without being sold. This is twice recently where RM has screwed up in similar fashion with a high profile car (the other being the Corvette Grand Sport in Arizona two years ago) and such fumblings do their stature no good at all. $10.6 million should have seen this (rebodied, customer, repeatedly crunched and rebuilt in its most recent ownership) car well and truly sold and on its way to a new owner.

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta

Lot # 363 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta, Body by Pininfarina; S/N 10387; Red/Black leather; Estimate $1,000,000 - $1,200,000; Cosmetic restoration, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $950,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $1,045,000 -- Chrome spoke Borranis, 205/70VR14 Michelins. History notable mostly for the recognized dealers, brokers and agents who've offered it for sale since 1989 all across the globe. ‘Shopped’ hardly does its history justice. Good repaint, interior and chrome. Chassis is generally covered with road grime and old undercoat. Engine is clean and lightly oil misted from use. An attractive cosmetically redone driver. Considering the car's history and its presentation this result is full retail, which may mean it's found its way into the hands of an owner with the intent of driving, not flipping, it. That would be a good thing and just what it needs.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy Berlinetta

Lot # 349 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy Berlinetta, Body by Pininfarina; S/N 08233; Engine # 08233; Red/Black leather; Estimate $1,100,000 - $1,300,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $1,050,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $1,155,000 -- Chrome spoke Borranis, outside fuel filler. Good older paint, chrome and interior. Restored like new a while ago and still very nearly fresh. Reggie Jackson Collection. It had alloy wheels when it was offered at The Auction in Las Vegas in 1991 with a high bid of $210,000 against a reserve of $260,000. It was offered at Barrett-Jackson in 2003 but was again unsold at a high bid of $335,000. How times have changed. This is an appropriate price for its specification, with maybe just a little extra on account of ‘Mr. October's’ ownership.

Comments

  1. Wonderful report, but couldn’t you review all of the cars?? Just kidding..

    Interesting reading about the O’Quinn trades.

    Reply

  3. Re Lot # 368 Hispano-Suiza Hibbard & Darrin Convertible sedan:
    Not only the front wings but the rear wings and long rounded tail of the body are later modifications. The look is now a thirties one superimposed upon a 20´s design. The original design is well known and was often seen on the R-R Phantom I. The car would have had open wings and a short but rounded rear tail, see John Webb de Campi “Rolls-Royce in America (1975) p. 116. The light colour scheme and chromium wheels with whitewall tyres shows no understanding of the cars inherent european sporting heritage but makes this wonderful car into a decadent flashy showcar.

    Reply

    • Ollie,
      Those are very good points and I agree it would be nice to see the car as originally conceived and executed by H&D. However, it wasn’t uncommon for such fine chassis and coachwork to be updated with later fenders to freshen, at least in the mind of the then-owner, its appearance. Particularly in the 30’s a new car of this quality was a stretch even for the wealthy but the look could be updated more economically. The updated features become part of its history, and in that sense warrant preservation just as aftermarket fender skirts and continental kits become part of the history and personality of Fifties Chevys and Fords.

      Reply

Trackbacks

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

Amelia Concours Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors Driving Reports Editorial Events Gooding & Company Goodwood Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Videos Vintage Car Racing

RSS Latest at SCD Motors

Sports Car Digest Archives

Random Stories