RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2018 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2018 sale was staged January 18-19 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, resulting in $36,523,620 in total sales and an 88 percent sell-through rate. RM’s 19th annual Arizona Auction Week event featured a selection of 159 automobiles.

The top result at the 2018 RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction Week sale went to the 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra ‘Semi-Competition’, CSX 3040. Offered four owners from new, CSX 3040 benefitted from a restoration by Cobra expert Mike McCluskey. The matching-numbers Cobra eventually soared past its pre-sale estimate of $2.0 – $2.4m to bring a final $2,947,500.

“While collectors across Arizona Car Week have been selective, there were clear signs throughout the century of cars we offered that the market is solid,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s following the sale. “Our top lots such as the 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra S/C and the 1948 Tucker 48 show that demand remains strong for rare, well-documented, expertly restored automobiles that are priced attractively. The two major single-owner collections we were privileged to offer – reflecting starkly different parts of the spectrum from pre-War classics to modern sports cars – showed the power of no-reserve lots to attract multiple bidders and send prices over the estimate.”

The ‘A Century of Sports Cars’ collection featuring eleven Italian sports and GT cars was offered entirely without reserve. Results for the collection were highlighted by the restored 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso at $1,682,500, a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II offered from two owners over the last 30 years at a final $1,407,500 and a 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Speciale by Boano at $1,270,000.

A selection of pre and post-war American Classics offered entirely without reserve from a private collection on Thursday evening elicited numerous above-estimate results, led by the 1948 Tucker 48, chassis 1029, the personal car of Preston Tucker himself until 1955. Star of the 1948 promotional film Tucker: The Man and the Car and presented with documentation, the Tucker achieved a final $1,792,500 (Est. $1.25 – $1.5m). Also fetching a strong price was the 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Speedster, retaining its original chassis, engine, and body, which surpassed expectations at $769,500 (Est. $500 – $650k).

1948 Tucker 48 sold for $1,792,500 RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction Week 2018

Additional moments from the two-day RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2018 sale included a 4,540 km 1993 Bugatti EB110 GT offered out of single-ownership from new sold for $967,500, smashing the previous auction record for a GT example, a 1907 Ford Model K Roadster emerging from single-family ownership since 1957 brought a record model price at $252,000, and a 1977 International Scout II Traveler Custom drew a final $128,800.

RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2018 — Top Ten Auction Results

1966 Shelby 427 Cobra ‘Semi-Competition’ (Chassis CSX 3040) – $2,947,500 1948 Tucker 48 (Chassis 1029) – $1,792,500 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso (Chassis 5537 GT) – $1,682,500 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II (Chassis 1939 GT) – $1,407,500 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Chassis ZFF81BFAXH0224563) – $1,325,000 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Speciale (Chassis AR 1900C 01846) – $1,270,000 1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe (Chassis 0191 EL) – $1,187,500 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort (Chassis WP0ZZZ95ZHS900020) – $1,160,000 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Chassis 198.042.7500295) – $1,083,000 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra (Chassis CSX 2442) – $995,000

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

Next up, RM Sotheby’s will open its 2018 European calendar with its fifth annual Paris sale, February 7th during Retromobile week. Held at Place Vauban on the grounds of Les Invalides, the auction will present more than 80 cars from both pre- and post-war periods. The company’s North American calendar continues with Amelia Island on March 10th, RM Sotheby’s 20th annual sale as the official auction of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. Amelia Island is set to feature approximately 100 automobiles at the Ritz-Carlton, ranging from coachbuilt classics to sports and racing rarities, and late-model collectibles. For further information, visit www.rmsothebys.com

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

