RM Sotheby’s London 2016 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s London 2016 sale was held 7th September at Battersea Evolution in London, resulting in £21,659,350 ($29,023,529 USD) in total sales and a 75.9 percent sell-through rate. Several auction records were set at RM Sotheby’s 10th anniversary London sale.

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s London 2016 auction went to the 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT, one of 75 factory-built examples. Offered in matching-numbers condition, and one of 45 right-hand-drive cars, the featured Aston Martin led a string of 86 vehicles in the evening sale, achieving a world-record sum for a factory-bodied model at auction at £2,408,000.

The Porsche Collection on offered featured single-owner provenance and low mileage cars. Collectively, the group generated £4,726,400 in the packed Battersea Park auction room, far exceeding pre-sale estimates to set numerous new auction benchmarks. Highlights included:

1995 Porsche 911 GT2 – £1,848,000, a record for a Porsche 911 GT2 at auction, breaking the previous record by over one million pounds;

1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight – £974,400, a record for a 964 series Porsche 911 at auction;

1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS – £716,800, a new auction benchmark for the model, a price close to half a million pounds more than the previous record; and,

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport – £403,200, an auction record for the model.

“Our 10th anniversary London sale has been a game-changer for a number of reasons”, said Peter Wallman, Managing Director, RM Sotheby’s Europe. “Clearly, the Porsche Collection generated some remarkable results, however from the evening preview to the sale itself there was an energy that hasn’t been seen in European auction rooms for a little while. This year’s auction tally is within a whisker of RM’s best ever, peak-of-the-market, London sale totals. We offered cars spanning 117 years and from £5,000 to £2,400,000, so the sale was representative of almost all areas of the market. Good cars, well presented with sensible estimates are selling strongly, and that is good news for the market as a whole.”

The rather less than shiny 1967 Iso Grifo GL Series I, which was offered in ‘barn find’ condition, was another notable highlight of the evening. With the market still drawn to the idea of purchasing totally original, unmolested machinery, the Grifo presented an opportunity for an enthusiast of these attractive and highly regarded sports cars. The subject of a spirited bidding contest, the car achieved £128,800 against a pre-sale estimate of £30,000-£50,000.

RM Sotheby’s London 2016 – Top 10 Auction Results

1. 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT (Chassis DB4GT/0126/R) – £2,408,000

2. 1995 Porsche 911 GT2 (Chassis WP0ZZZ99ZTS392064) – £1,848,000

3. 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II (Chassis 1881 GT) – £1,288,000

4. 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight (Chassis WP0ZZZ96ZPS479031) – £974,400

5. 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Sport Cabriolet (Chassis 915.019) – £952,000

5. 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Series V Convertible (Chassis DB4C/1102/R) – £952,000

7. 1990 Ferrari F40 (Chassis ZFFGJ34B000089028) – £924,000

8. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Chassis 198.042.7500239) – £784,000

9. 1967 Maserati Mistral 4.0 Spider (Chassis AM109/SA1 657) – £739,200

10. 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 (Chassis WP0ZZZ96ZPS497097) – £716,800

RM Sotheby’s continues its 2016 calendar of events with its 10th anniversary Hershey, Pennsylvania sale, October 6-7, presenting a roster of some 120 automobiles. RM will then round out its 2016 calendar with a private collection sale in Northern Italy, late Autumn (Fall). Featuring a mix of automobiles, motorcycles, bicycles, boats, bobsleds and automobilia, the multi-day sale will provide a close to RM’s 2016 season as it presents more than 750 lots ‘without reserve’. Further details will be released in the coming weeks.

