RM Sotheby’s Paris 2017 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Paris 2017 sale was held 8th February at Place Vauban in France, resulting in total sales of €27,576,400 and a 78 percent sell-through rate. Bidders represented 37 countries at RM’s fourth annual Paris sale during Retromobile Week.

Highlighting the evening sale was the 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3. Campaigned by Scuderia Ferrari during the 1934 and 1935 seasons, it was driven by many significant Grand Prix pilots of the era, including Tazio Nuvolari and Achille Varzi. Chassis 50006, the second of nine second series cars made, sold for €3,920,000. The second biggest seller was the 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider with 20,314 original miles that brought €2,156,000.

A headline attraction of RM’s 2017 Paris 2017 auction was a group of 13 Porsches offered without reserve from a Swiss collection. The highlight was an original, one-of-29 1988 Porsche 959 Sport. With three owners and 11,281 miles from new, the 959 Sport achieved a world-record auction price of €1,960,000. Another result from within the collection was for the 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S 3.6, which achieved €901,600. An additional selection of Porsches from this private Swiss collection will be presented across various global RM sales in 2017. In total, 23 examples of the marque were sold in Paris, and among the numerous notable results outside the collection, the 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet was a particular highlight, bringing a final figure of €1,344,000.

“The Paris sale has been important on a number of levels”, said Peter Wallman, Managing Director, RM Sotheby’s Europe. “More than anything, the results demonstrate that the European market remains incredibly strong, with the prices achieved providing a robust continuation of what we achieved in London last September and Milan in November. Collectors are looking for quality, and rarity remains the key driver to some of the most significant values. Clearly, Porsche is still the star marque in the ascendance, although the Alfa Romeo P3 reminds us that the true greats of the pre-war era still command much attention from serious collectors where pure beauty, heritage and provenance are the corner stones of desirability.”

The sale also featured two rare, Zagato-bodied Aston Martin cars. A 2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato “No. Zero”, a one-of-a-kind car within 65 cars constructed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the DB4GT Zagato, exceeded estimate and sold for €750,400. The 2003 DB7 Zagato, which represents the first collaboration between the Italian and English firms since the V8 Vantage Zagato of 1986, is the first of 99 produced and made €392,000.

RM Sotheby’s Paris 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3 (Chassis 50006) – €3,920,000

2. 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider (Chassis 16801) – €2,156,000

3. 1988 Porsche 959 Sport (Chassis WP0ZZZ95ZJS905011) – €1,960,000

4. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB (Chassis 07341) – €1,932,000

5. 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (Chassis WP0ZZZ99ZSS338505) – €1,344,000

6. 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II (Chassis 3803 GT) – €1,232,000

7. 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S 3.6 (Chassis WP0AC2969RS480409) – €901,600

8. 2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato “No. Zero” (Chassis SCFEBBGF3CGS31235) – €750,400

9. 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta (Chassis 12801) – €705,600

10. 1964 Porsche 901 Cabriolet Prototype (Chassis 13360) – €649,600

For complete results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s continues its 2017 auction calendar in Amelia Island, Florida, 10-11 March. The official auction of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, this year’s sale has been extended to two days this year with the addition of the Orin Smith Collection, a group of Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and other, offered largely without reserve. The company’s European calendar continues, 27 May, with a return to the shores of Lake Como (Cernobbio), Italy, for its sale during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este weekend.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photo: Julien Mahiels]