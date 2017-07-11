The City of Beverly Hills held its 24th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, June 18, 2017. The Father’s Day tradition on California’s famed thoroughfare featured a superb selection of rare and contemporary automobiles within a three block area between Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards.

Over 40,000 people attended the Rodeo Drive Concours 2017, despite the record high temperatures that were in store for the day. The Concours featured dozens of unique vehicles and was curated by car collector and founding chairman of the Petersen Automotive Museum, Bruce Meyer.

The Rodeo Drive Committee — in conjunction with the City of Beverly Hills, organizes this yearly automotive event on what is arguably one of the most expensive shopping districts in the world. This year’s event featured a wide selection of high-performance sports and collector cars valued at more than $100 million. Examples from Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Jaguar and several others, lined the upscale streets in both directions.

The intersection of Rodeo and Brighton was the show’s featured exhibited area where the unique vehicles displayed included a 1953 Delahaye Type 178 by Chapron from the Margie and Robert E. Peterson Collection, Peter and Merle Mullin’s Pebble Beach-winning 1934 Voison Aerosport, Jim Hull’s 1947 Delahaye 135 MS Vedette Roadster by Chapron and the “Best of Show” winner, the 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Dubos Coupe from the Nethercutt Collection.

Other notable cars on display were a 1939 Bentley 4 1/4 Litre Pillarless Saloon by Vanvooren, owned by Nick Lemieux; 1993 Jaguar XJ220, owned by William O. Fleishman; 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta “Tour de France” 0967 GT; 1928 Bentley 3/8 Litre Racer, owned by Doug and Ellen Weitman; 1948 Tucker Model 48, owned by Eric Breslow; 1950 Bristol 402 Roadster, owned by Stanley Bauer.

Jay Leno provided attendees with a virtual reality experience in his 1954 Jaguar XK120 Convertible, while social media personalities Kendall and Kylie Jenner were on hand as Caitlyn Jenner received an award for her Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite.

The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is the largest single-day Concours in North America, drawing record spectators each year. The event attracts connoisseurs, collectors, tourist and locals who have the opportunity to admire a curated collection of impressive automobiles, all while shopping along one of the world’s most legendary and exclusive shopping destinations.

On behalf of Sports Car Digest, I would like to dedicate this year’s report and photos to all our Fathers, and in remembrance of my father, Saul Varela, who passed away in May, 2013.

Similar to 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Rodeo Drive Concours, with photographer Victor Varela offering the following selection of pictures from the Concours held annually in Southern California.

Rodeo Drive Concours 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

[Source: Victor Varela]

