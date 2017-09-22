The Salon Prive Concours 2017 was staged 31 August to 2 September at the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England. More than 7,000 guests enjoyed the selection of cars and motorcycles on display at the 12th annual event, held at the Cotswolds residence of the 12th Duke and Duchess of Marlborough.

Best of Show at the 2017 Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance was awarded to the 1960 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Pinin Farina Superflow IV. A car that had not been shown in the UK until Salon Prive; it shook off the competition in the Curvaceous Coupes Class, and will return to its home in the USA with not only the Best in Show Trophy but also a Best-in-Class award. Runner-up for Best of Show went to the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider. Restored in the UK during 2012, this ‘covered headlamp’ California Spider took home a Best-in-Class win in the Riviera Cruising category.

Other winners of Italian descent include the last-ever UK-delivered, right-hand-drive 1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 ‘Daytona’ Spider, one of 122 that originally left the Maranello factory in that specification. Remaining with its current owner for over 30 years, it won the hearts of Salon Prive guests and took home the People’s Choice Award. Joining the Ferrari was a special 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400. Having only returned from Italy and Lamborghini’s in-house restoration team, Polo Storico, in July, it took home top honours in the Evolution of the Supercar Pin-Ups Class.

“This year’s event has been one of our most successful and pivotal Concours events to-date; a game-changing year, firmly planting Salon Privé on the global Concours scene. I was delighted to present each car and owner with their award, especially the unparalleled Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Pininfarina Superflow IV,” said Salon Prive Managing Director and Concours Chairman, Andrew Bagley. “The car and owner have travelled from the USA to make their UK Concours debut, and it was an honour and a privilege to display it on the Blenheim Palace lawns, among some of the most important collectors in the world.”

“The Superflow wowed the judges from the off, in hot pursuit it has to be said from the Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider. This historically important Alfa Romeo started off life as a race car, driven by none other than Juan Manuel Fangio, taking 2nd place in the 1953 Mille Miglia. Bodied by Carrozzeria Colli, this ex-factory race car then became a mule for Pininfarina and was modified no less than four times until 1960, when it became the Superflow IV with its Plexi roof,” continued Bagley.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance, with Julien Mahiels providing the following stirring images from the lavish grounds of Blenheim Palace.

Salon Prive Concours 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

Salon Prive Concours 2017 – Award Winners

Best of Show

Winner: 1960 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Pininfarina Superflow IV

Runner-up: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider

People’s Choice

1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 ‘Daytona’ Spider

CLASS D: Graceful Pre-War Motoring

Winner: 1939 Horch 853A Sport Cabriolet

Runner-up: 1936 Lagonda LG45

CLASS E: 50s and 60s Curvaceous Coupes

Winner: 1960 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Pininfarina Superflow IV

Runner-up: 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC

CLASS F: Best of British at Blenheim Palace

Winner: 1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series 1

Runner-up: 1964 Aston Martin DB5

CLASS G: Luxury in Motion; Pre-War Rolls-Royce

Winner: 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental

Runner-up: 1926 Rolls Royce Phantom I

CLASS H: Riviera Cruising

Winner: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider

Runner-up: 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL

CLASS I: Evolution of the Supercar Pin-Up

Winner: 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

Runner-up: 1967 Ford GT40 MKIII

CLASS J: Classic Sports Racers against the Stopwatch – to 1965

Winner: 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra

Runner-up: 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato

SPECIAL AWARDS

Most Original Pre-War: 1936 Lagonda LG45

Most Original Post-War: 1969 Aston Martin DB6 MkII

Most Sensitive Restoration: 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC

Most Elegant: 1952 Jaguar XK120 Competition Roadster

Most Iconic: 1957 Porsche 356 A T1 Speedster

Most Exciting Design: 1960 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Pininfarina Superflow IV

Best Interior: 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I

Most Extravagant: 1908 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Chairman’s Award: 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/2 Shortnose

The Duke of Marlborough’s Award: 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta TdF

Most Original Pre-War Motorbike: 1931 Sunbeam Model 9

Most Original Post-War Motorbike: 1967 Triumph TR6C

Most OTT Motorbike: 1971 Kawasaki Millyard H1 500LC

MOTORCYCLES

CLASS A: Exceptional Motorbikes 1900 – 1939

Winner: 1903 Royal Sovereign

Runner up: 1933 Brough Superior SS80 Deluxe

CLASS B: Exceptional Motorbikes 1940 – 1976

Winner: 1975 Suzuki T500 Rickman Metisse

Runner up: 1944 Triumph 3HW

CLASS C: Exceptional Competition Motorbikes

Winner: 1975 Ducati 750 SS

Runner up: 1963 Matchless G85CS

[Source: Salon Prive; photos: Julien Mahiels]

