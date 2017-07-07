The Sotogrande Grand Prix 2017 was staged 24-28 May at Sotogrande in the municipality of San Roque, Cádiz, Spain. Set amidst the rolling nature reserves of Andalusia and overlooking the Mediterranean, the inaugural five-day event included a Rally, Concours d’Elegance and more.

The first edition of the Sotogrande Grand Prix saw the entrants make their way from Seville’s iconic Plaza De España, through cultural Cordoba and culminating with a Flying 1/4 Mile into Sotogrande and Concours d’Elegance. Winners of the Sotogrande Concourse included an OSCA MT4 for Most Exciting Design, an Aston Martin DB2 DHC received a special award by the jury ‘Coup De Couer’ and Best of Show was awarded to a Hispano 1910, the favourite car of Alfonso XIII, King of Spain. Additional winners included a Porsche 550A taking Best Preserved Car, a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I Mulliner DHC capturing Most Elegant Design and Most Iconic Design went to a Jaguar E-Type 3.8 OTS.

The Sotogrande Rally for vintage cars first registered between 1920 and 1965 led participants off the beaten track along the backdrop of spectacular roads, charming white-hill villages and magnificent mountain scenery. A 1957 Porsche 356 A won the Rally, followed by a 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 and a 1956 Porsche 356 A Speedster. The concurrent Sotogrande GT Tour for cars built in the last 20 years was won by a 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S.

Sotogrande Grand Prix 2017 – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture and description)

[Source: Sotogrande]

