The Spa Classic 2018 was staged 18-20 May on the 4.352 mile, 20-turn Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium. Organized by Peter Auto, the eighth running of the Spa Classic featured 325 racing cars flocking to the circuit in the Ardennes region for three days of exciting historic motorsports action.

This year’s Spa Classic meeting was the theatre for the new 2.0-Litres Cup, Peter Auto’s first single-make series. Almost 40 drivers in pre-1966 Porsche 911s did battle on a level playing field providing the spectators with some ding-dong battles. And there was more. The Spa Classic 2018 also inaugurated the cooperation between Peter Auto and the promoters of Global Endurance Legends who organise outings for a field comprising GTs and prototypes from the 1990s-2000s. It provided visitors with the opportunity to see, among others, a marvelous Bentley EXP Speed 8 in action identical to the car that won the 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours.

In addition to the on-track action provided by the eight grids, spectators could leave the circuit for a few minutes to feast their eyes on the 1,200 collector cars on display. On Sunday at midday this exhibition of motor car history was joined by the 205 crews in the Youngtimers Rally who finished their journey at Spa with a parade on the Ardennes roller-coaster.

The entrants in the Peter Auto grids will next meet up again 8-10 June at the Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or on the Dijon-Prenois circuit. And on 6-8 July, it will be the turn of the major event for historic races — Le Mans Classic.

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2018 Spa Classic with the following excellent photo gallery that show the diverse field of entrants battling the famed Spa circuit.

Spa Classic 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Peter Auto)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Peter Auto]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

