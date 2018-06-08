The Spring Classic Showcasing Nitro Revival was held May 18-20, 2018 at the newly renamed WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California. The Spring Classic Laguna Seca 2018, in only its second year, was sanctioned by the Historic Motor Sports Association and ran groups of 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s vintage race cars on the historic 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course.

From thunderous Can-Am and NASCAR machines to the high-pitched whine of open-wheel racers, a variety of sights and sounds from racing’s past and recent eras, resonated through the Monterey hillsides. Fans took advantage of the open and relaxed atmosphere in the paddock to get up close and personal with the vintage race cars, historic motorcycles and the Nitro Revival that featured restored Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars.

The Nitro Revival brought members of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame and their dragsters – including “Big Daddy” Don Garlits to the Monterey Peninsula. The ear-splitting crackle and pop of these classic dragster proved to be very popular with the fans in attendance. From the push-start demonstrations on Saturday afternoon with pickup trucks using their large front bumpers to push the quarter-mile race cars to life, the cars being fired up in the paddock to the delight of those who gathered around them, to the “Line of Fire” demo as several dozen dragsters fired up their nitro-fueled engines all at once to shake up the fans and neighbors along the hillsides surrounding the track.

On track, nine groups competed throughout the weekend and consisted of Group A: SCCA GT & IMSA RS, Group B: 1967-1980 Formula Ford, Group C: 1978 Formula B & 1965-1977 Formula C, Group D: Sports Cars under 2.0 Litre, Group E: 1974-2007 Stock Cars, Group F: 1966-1974 Can-Am, Group G: 1966-1972 Trans-Am 2.5 Litre, Group H: 1967-1979 Formula Atlantic; 1970-1984 Sports Cars 2-Litre and Group I: 1973-1987 FIA; 1990-2007 Daytona Prototype/ IMSA GTO; GTP/LMP/WSC. Exhibition laps were also done by the collection of historic motorcycle that were assembled for the weekend’s events.

Two races were held on both Saturday and Sunday. Notable winners included Rob Walton in his 1960 Maserati Tipo 60 in the Sports Cars Under 2.0 Liter group, Ilja Burkoff in his 1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII in the Can-Am group, Troy Ermish won all 4 races in his 1971 Datsun 510 in the 1966-1972 Trans-Am 2.5-Liter group, Alec Hugo in his 1962 Porsche 356B in the 1966-1972 Trans-Am 2.5-liter group, Danny Baker swept the races in the 1967-1979 Formula Atlantic group; and Wade Carter in his 1997 Riley Scott Mk3 in the 1973-1987 FIA; 1990-2007 Daytona Prototype/IMSA GTO; GTP/LMP/WSC group.

Among the 150+ cars that participated throughout the weekend, included a strong contingent of Porsche 911s and 356s, Chevrolet Corvettes, Alfa Romeos, Datsun 510s, open wheel formula cars, sports cars and NASCAR racers, both contemporary and vintage. The exhibition runs by the vintage motorcycles included an assortment of Ducatis, Moto Guzzis and several specialized GP and café racers.

Similar to 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the Spring Classic Laguna Seca 2018 with Victor Varela offering the following pictures from the classic California road course.

