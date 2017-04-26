Supercar Evolution at London City Concours

The new London City Concours will chart more than 60 years of supercar evolution with a display of some of the most iconic and beautiful performance cars ever built. Hosted within the Honourable Artillery Company headquarters in the City of London from 8-9 June, the 2017 City Concours special feature begins with the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupe.

One of the most iconic shapes in existence, the 300 SL, with its upwards-opening ‘Gullwing’ doors was the first in a line of performance-focused Mercedes SL models that continues to this day. With a revolutionary fuel-injected engine and the title of world’s fastest production car — with a speed of 161 mph — the 300 SL has all the ingredients for supercar status.

From the mid-1980s, another world’s fastest car will also be on display; the Ferrari 288 GTO — the first production car to break through the 186 mph barrier. Built for a race series that never actually raced, the GTO is a mid-engined supercar with fibreglass panels, and a 400 hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

And among the latest breed of supercars on display will be the Ferrari LaFerrari, a 963 hp technological marvel featuring active aerodynamics and petrol-electric power. With a host of Formula One-derived technologies, a top speed of ‘over 217 mph’ and only 499 ever produced, the LaFerrari is the modern representation of a supercar.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe Ferrari LaFerrari

These supercars will be just a few of the models displayed on the Honourable Artillery Company lawn, near to the Barbican and Bank, from 8-9 June. Each of the cars, from motorsport contenders to pre-war rarities, has been picked by a panel of experts.

Andrew Evans, City Concours Director, said: “The City Concours is a real celebration of luxury and motoring as you can see from just these few supercars confirmed to attend. Each one represents the pinnacle of its era, and we’re excited about finally assembling the whole line-up on the Artillery Company lawns in June. It’s just one small part of the huge show we’ve got planned in the City of London, which not only includes over 150 amazing cars, but also the very best in watchmaking and luxury goods.”

For additional information, visit CityConcours.co.uk.

[Source: London City Concours; photos: Tim Scott / Fluid Images]