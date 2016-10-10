The Finest Aspen 2016 – Auction Results

The Finest Aspen 2016 auction was held Saturday, September 17 at the Snowmass Club in Aspen, Colorado, resulting in $2,807,450 in total sales and a 68 percent sell-through rate. Of the overall sales, fourteen vehicles were sold online via Proxibid at the Finest Automobile Auctions’ second event.

“I believe Aspen Snowmass can be the next great destination for the collector car world,” said Bradley Farrell, CEO of The Finest Automobile Auctions. “New buyers are plentiful, the scenic view is magical and the roads are some of the best to drive in the country. Coupled with events like the wine and balloon festival, it’s only a matter of time before a concours and hill climb emerge. We were very excited to break new ground, not only live, but online as well, with eight automobiles selling in our 72-hour post-sale timed auction. We are very much looking forward to returning in 2017 as the official Aspen Snowmass vintage and classic car auction house.”

The Finest Aspen 2016 sale was led by the 2009 Mercedes Benz SL65 AMG Black Series that sold for $220,000, followed by a 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello that made $170,000 and a 2005 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta that brought $135,000.

The Finest’s bidding platform extends the auction experience so bidders were able to bid on cars at the live auction from their tablet or mobile device. The online process, developed in partnership with Proxibid, extends the timeframe for bidding thus reducing the pressure to make a deal on-site. With the additional online bidding platform, eight cars were sold online following the auction.

The Finest Aspen 2016 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series – $220,000

2. 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello – $170,000

3. 2005 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta – $135,000

4. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Roadster – $126,500

5. 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Roadster – $121,000

For complete auction results, visit TheFinest.com/Results.

The Finest is now accepting consignments for its upcoming February 11, 2017, auction at the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance.

