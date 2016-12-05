A factory Jaguar E-Type Lightweight will be among headline offerings at the 2017 Bonhams Scottsdale auction, to be held January 19th at the Westin Kierland Resort during Arizona Auction Week.

The 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition — number S850667 — is the 10th of the 12 factory lightweights built, and is the 1963 Australian GT Championship-winning car. Well documented and original, the E-Type has less than 4,000 original miles and has had three owners from new. Bonhams called this car “without question, one of the best, most original examples of the Factory Lightweights in existence.”

In the 1950s when Jaguar was dominating at Le Mans with its series of purebred competition cars, the C-Type and D-Type, the successor came in the form the factory lightweight competition E-Type. With 53 C-Types built and 71 D-Types built, the 12 factory lightweight competition E-Types created make this model far rarer than its siblings and few collectors indeed can boast of owning all three.

This example has been out of the public eye for most of its life and comes from a private collection where it has resided since 1999. Its condition is noteworthy with original finish visible in most areas, including almost all the interior. The E-Type Lightweight carries a pre-sale estimate of $7,500,000 – $8,500,000.

“It’s an honor to represent such an original and genuine example of these epic and legendary cars,” says Jakob Greisen, Bonhams’ Head of US Motoring. “Not only is this an incredible car by any measure, but it’s also the first time a Lightweight E-Type has been offered in the US for more that 17 years.”

The Bonhams Scottsdale Auction takes place on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. For further information, visit Bonhams.com/Scottsdale.

[Source: Bonhams; photos: Pawel Litwinksi]