These are the Top 10 auction cars that will create the biggest buzz of Monterey Classic Car Week 2017. With total auction sales estimated to reach $350 million, these significant automobiles will play a major role on an auction company’s final sales numbers.

From a pre-war Mercedes-Benz to fantastic racing cars from Aston Martin, Porsche, Jaguar and Ferrari, these are the finest offerings from Bonhams, Gooding and Company and RM Sotheby’s at the 2017 Pebble Beach Week. The total sales volume at the end of the week largely depends on how many of these cars meet reserve.

Top 10 Auction Cars of Monterey Classic Car Week 2017

1956 Aston Martin DBR1, chassis 1 (photo: Tim Scott Fluid Images)

1956 Aston Martin DBR1, RM Sotheby’s, Estimate in excess of $20,000,000. Chassis number 1, the first of five DBR1s, was the winner of the 1959 Nürburgring 1000 KM. Raced in period by Roy Salvadori, Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, and Carroll Shelby, among others.

1970 Porsche 917K, chassis 917-024

1970 Porsche 917K, Gooding & Company, Estimate $13,000,000 – $16,000,000. Chassis 917-024 was first used by Porsche during the 1970 Le Mans Tests, where it was piloted by Brian Redman and Mike Hailwood. Used in the film, Le Mans, its ownership history includes Porsche racing legend, Jo Siffert.

1995 McLaren F1

1995 McLaren F1, Bonhams, Estimate Unavailable. Chassis 044 is offered by its original owner with a list of factory accompaniments and service history from new, including a recent service by McLaren.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C (Photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C, Gooding & Company, Estimate $12,000,000 – $16,000,000. This GTB/C, chassis 09051, was the sixth example built and was one of eight specified in left-hand drive. It was originally finished in the color scheme of Argento Metallizzato (Silver Metallic) with black leather upholstery. This GTB/C was raced in Italy between 1966 and 1970 with numerous class and overall wins.

Briggs Cunningham 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight, chassis S850664 (photo: Pawel Litwinski)

1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition Coupe, Bonhams, Estimate Unavailable. Ex-Team Cunningham Jaguar, chassis number S850664 flew the works banner at Le Mans in 1963. Team Cunningham would race it at the Road America 500 and then again at the Bridgehampton 500 where it finished fourth overall. Once retired, chassis S850664 was displayed at the Cunningham Museum.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, RM Sotheby’s, Estimate $8,500,000 – $10,000,000. Chassis 2985, a GT variant, is the 110th of 165 ever built. Benefiting from Ferrari Classiche certification and awarded Platinum at Cavallino in 2016.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT ‘Tour De France’ Alloy Berlinetta

1958 Ferrari 250 GT ‘Tour De France’ Alloy Berlinetta, Bonhams, Estimate Unavailable. Chassis 0899 GT has period racing history including first overall at the 1958 Coppa Sant’ Ambroeus at Monza. Ferrari Classiche Red Book Certified, it’s offered with a history file that includes copies of factory built sheets, many receipts, tools and owner’s manual.

1959 Aston Martin DB4GT (photo: Tim Scott Fluid Images)

1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype, RM Sotheby’s, Estimate $6,000,000 – $8,000,000. Chassis DP199/1 took overall victory in its first competitive outing at Silverstone in 1959, with Stirling Moss as its driver, and was campaigned at Le Mans later that year. This ‘Design Project’ for all Aston Martin DB4GTs comes complete with original delivery engine.

1957 Maserati 300S, chassis 3069 (photo: Pawel Litwinski)

1957 Maserati 300S, Bonhams, Estimate $6,000,000 to $7,000,000. Driven in period by Juan Manuel Fangio, this Maserati 300S won the 1957 Grand Prix of Portugal and Brazil. Present Ownership Since 1998.

1928 Mercedes-Benz S-Type 26/180 Sports Tourer (Photo by Brian Henniker)

1928 Mercedes-Benz S-Type 26/180 Sports Tourer, Gooding & Company, Estimate $5,000,000 – $6,000,000. Offered from single-family ownership of 53 Years, the only known example with Gläser coachwork is a veteran of numerous concours, tours and rallies.

[Source: Bonhams, Gooding and Company, RM Sotheby’s]

