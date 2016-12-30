Between covering auctions, events, rallies and vintage races, in addition to profiling classic cars, collections, historic races and more, 2016 was a busy year at Sports Car Digest. The grand total of stories published during the year came to more than 400, growing the archives to well over 4,000 articles. We again offer sincere thanks to our audience of historic car enthusiasts for actually reading them!

A tally of stories published wasn’t the only thing we were keeping our eye on, as we also kept track of the stories and galleries that were getting the most views, too, and compiled the most popular here for your viewing pleasure. Leading the way in popularity for 2016 was our extensive coverage of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, followed by the pictures from the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Le Mans Classic and Mille Miglia. Similar to 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, nearly all of the top stories included extensive photo galleries that accounted for a majority of the page views.

So without further ado, enjoy the year in retrospect with our Top 20 Most Popular Stories of 2016.

Top 20 Most Popular Stories of 2016 (click photo for story)