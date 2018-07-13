The Trans-America Challenge 2018 was staged 27th May to 17th June, starting in Charleston, South Carolina and ending in Seattle, Washington. Around 35 vintage and classic cars arrived at the finish line of the Endurance Rally Association’s third Trans-America Challenge, having traveled 9,360 kilometers (5,816 miles) by the end of the 22-day rally.

Starting in Charleston on Sunday 27th May, the competitors headed to Charlotte, home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. From there, it was onto Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, before heading into the deep south of Jackson, Mississippi, and a rest day in New Orleans.

Then the Trans-America Challenge 2018 headed into Texas with Galveston, Austin, Wichita Falls and Amarillo on the route before entering Santa Fe, New Mexico. After experiencing ‘cowboy country’, the crews headed north to Colorado Springs and a rest day in the ski resort of Aspen before heading to the desert plains of Moab and Sundance, Utah, Boise, Idaho and Newberg, Oregon.

A 1968 Triumph TR250 driven by long time endurance rally campaigners David and Jo Roberts won the Trans-America Challenge 2018. Yorkshire husband and wife team David and Jo are veterans of the Peking to Paris, the Road to Mandalay and Saigon, the Flying Scotsman, the Classic Safari and every Trans-America Challenge to date, never-failing to finish a rally but never winning prior to this event.

David Roberts drew on his decade long experience of listening to others making their victory speech as he thanked Jo for her efforts over the last three weeks. He also thanked all the Porsches, Datsuns and every other fast cars that didn’t come to Charleston to start the rally. He also recounted his and Jo’s many discretionary awards picked up along the road to the overall win.

Second place in the Classics category went to Mike and Lorna Harrison in the 1963 Volvo PV544. Mike loved the route, loved the variety of landscapes and loved the competition.

Jim Gately and Tony Brooks in the 1937 Cadillac Convertible took home the Vintageant class win and third place overall against a field of newer cars which was a magnificent achievement.

As well as the overall and the class awards, discretionary awards were also presented with the Spirit of the Rally Award given to the two teams making up the drive4stageIV crew, fundraising for breast cancer awareness. Crew member Pam King had to withdraw from the event at the midway point as her own battle with cancer worsened and as the car crossed the finish line, she sadly lost her battle and passed away.

The Against all Odds trophy was presented to Mick and Grace De Haas who battled back to rejoin the Rally in Aspen after a fuel pump fiasco in Santa Fe on their 1966 Mercedes-Benz 230SL.

Rally Director Fred Gallagher said: “Our crews have embraced all weathers and terrains over the past three weeks as we have journeyed through around a dozen states and enjoyed fabulous tests and competition throughout.”

The next ERA events will take place in September with the inaugural Himalayan Challenge and the Alpine Trial. For further information, visit EnduroRally.com.

—

Similar to the 2015 rally, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2018 Trans-America Challenge, with photographer Gerard Brown offering the following wonderful pictures that highlight the panoramas of North America.

Trans-America Challenge 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Gerard Brown)

1 2 3 … 15 Next » Bill Gill (AUS) / Katherine Gill (AUS) 1972 Mercedes-Benz 350 SLC Bill Holroyd (GB) / Julie Holroyd (GB) 1927 Bentley 4.5 Vanden Plas Tourer Joe Dillier (CH) / Heidi Dillier (CH) 1930 Chrysler 70 Roadster Phillip Blunden (AUS) / Lynda Blunden (AUS) 1965 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III Brian Scowcroft (GB) / Catherine Scowcroft (GB) 1936 Chevrolet Coupe Erik van Droogenbroek (NL) / Adrian van der Linde (NL) 1973 Volvo P1800 ES Boris Gruzman (USA) / Dave Ferguson (USA) 1965 Jaguar E-Type Roadster Alan Beardshaw (GB) / Tina Beardshaw (GB) 1973 Triumph TR6 Mick de Haas (NL) / Grace de Haas (NL) 1966 Mercedes-Benz 230 SL Joe Dillier (CH) / Heidi Dillier (CH) 1930 Chrysler 70 Roadster 1 2 3 … 15 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Endurance Rally Association; photos: Gerard Brown]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

