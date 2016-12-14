Historic automobile specialist Fiskens celebrated its 25th anniversary year with the launch of an updated showroom located in London’s Queens Gate Place Mews.

The business has integrated the new showroom into the traditional surroundings of the mews. The new premises is an addition to the existing showroom and creates new space in which cars can be displayed. Arranged over two floors, the showroom incorporates a hydraulic lift to raise and lower cars from the large subterranean display area to street level.

Gregor Fisken, the company’s founder, said: “This project has taken over 3 1/2 years to complete from the initial planning stage, and has required some outstanding architectural, design and engineering expertise. To have the new showroom open in our 25th anniversary year is a fantastic way to celebrate this landmark in the company’s history. I am delighted that we have successfully preserved the mews’ wonderful, traditional character and yet have created what we consider to be one of the finest modern environments in which to display historic cars.”

Approximately 14500 cubic feet of earth was excavated to create the basement showroom, which boasts an extra 1049 square feet of floor area. The company said the hydraulic scissor lift is the only one in the world to feature a detachable roof deck which becomes the ground floor. It also features removable posts that support the deck when in use. The lift weighs 8.75 tonnes and has a lifting capacity of 3 tonnes.

Hydraulic lift at Fiskens

For further information, visit Fiskens.com.

[Source: Fiskens; photos: John Sanders]