Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Auctions / Auction Reports and Results / Worldwide Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report
1962 Aston Martin DB4 Coupe

Worldwide Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report

by Leave a Comment

Worldwide Auctioneers, Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, January 18, 2017

Worldwide Auctioneers joined the Scottsdale auction party in 2017 with a focused, realistic sale of 82 cars on the southern periphery of Scottsdale off McDowell Road.

Set up in a good-sized tent on the site of an closed multi-marque new car dealership, they assembled a good collection of classics, sports and muscle cars. Enough ‘affordable’ cars were salted through the docket to keep things interesting to a wide variety of bidders. And there were enough exceptional cars — including the now-obligatory ‘barn-find’ scungy pile of paint chips — to attract plenty of interest.

As the opening act for the several supporting auctions surrounding grand-daddy Barrett-Jackson, they also set a tone for the week with generally realistic results and active but not hyper-active bidder interest.

The numbers reflect well on Worldwide’s specialists and their ability to find and accurately reserve cars. In fact it was Worldwide’s $11.4 million sale total that pushed the Scottsdale week auctions over last year’s total.

Would the cars have been at RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams, Gooding and Company, Barrett-Jackson or Russo and Steele if they hadn’t shown up under Worldwide’s tent? Perhaps, but what’s important is that they were at Worldwide and that makes Worldwide’s addition to the Scottsdale auctions significant.

Here are the numbers:

Worldwide Arizona
Cars Offered / Sold
Sale %
Sold < Low Est.
Sold > High Est.
Avg Sale
Median Sale
Total Sales
2017
82 / 64
78.1%
84.1%
0.0%
$178,718
$104,500 [58.5%]
$11,437,969

Andrew Newton and Greg Ingold contributed on-site observations and photos; the editor is responsible for final content and comments.

Worldwide Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report

1965 Sunbeam Tiger Mk I Convertible

Lot # 6 1965 Sunbeam Tiger Mk I Convertible; S/N B9471888; Blue, Black hardtop/Red vinyl piped in Black; Estimate $60,000 – $80,000; Cosmetic restoration, 3+ condition; No Reserve; Hammered Sold at $47,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $51,700 – 260/164hp, 4-speed, console, dual mirrors, hardtop. – Represented as a recent cosmetic restoration with mechanical sorting. Delivered new in Hawaii. Pitted door handles, but the rest of the brightwork is good and shiny. Large chip on the right side of the nose. Small chips in the center of the hood and a fine crack right above the trunk lid. Underhood paint was quick and dirty. Lots of electrical tape in there, but it’s sound and largely original. Upholstery and carpets are excellent, but the dash and gauges are original and the steering wheel is pretty dull-looking. Chassis looks original and is lightly worn. A cosmetically redone car, good enough to be proud of, but nothing special. It has to be commended, though, as a Mk I Tiger that someone left alone. – Five years ago, this would have been a huge price for a Mk I Tiger, but after people increasingly saw them as the cheaper alternative to a Cobra, prices shot way up. Today, this is a serious bargain with barely more than running project car money paid for an attractive, usable driver with few needs.

1953 Buick Skylark Convertible

Lot # 7 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible; S/N 17144095; Reef Blue/Red leather; White vinyl top; Estimate $175,000 – $225,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $120,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $132,000 – Kelsey Hayes wire wheels, whitewalls, dual mirrors, heater, dash clock, radio, red vinyl boot cover, power windows, power steering. – Small touched up chips at the back right edge of the hood. Small touched up chip on the trunk lid. Uneven panel gaps. Pretty much spotless underneath. Chrome and brightwork are very good. Very good interior. Beautiful car restored to very high standards, just done a while ago and enjoyed since. – Hammered not sold at Auctions America Auburn Spring 2014 at a high bid of $107,500, sold at Auctions America’s Ft. Lauderdale sale last April for $125,000. It’s added 9 miles to the odometer since 2014, which doesn’t indicate there has been much enjoyment taken from owning it, at least not on the road. This is a realistic result for a stylish Buick Skylark from the first year when the model was introduced at the Motorama.

2005 Ford GT Coupe

Lot # 10 2005 Ford GT Coupe; S/N 1FAFP90S95Y401654; Black/Black; Estimate $280,000 – $330,000; Unrestored original, 2- condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $250,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $275,000 – McIntosh stereo, forged wheels, cloth slip on seat covers, car cover, battery tender. – Pristine, with some wear and dirt in the wheel wells appropriate to the claimed single owner and 2,600 miles from new. – An unusually ‘high miles’ Ford GT but maintained in very good condition and hardly used at all, just enough to take the edge off the delivery miles usually seen on them. It’s a realistic value at this price.

1995 Bugatti EB110 Coupe

Lot # 12 1995 Bugatti EB110 Coupe; S/N ZA9AB01E0RCD39093; Blue/Black leather; Estimate $750,000 – $850,000; Unrestored original, 2- condition; With Reserve; Not sold at Hammer bid of $590,000 – Nakamichi cassette stereo, Michelin Pilot Sport tires. – Good paint, chrome, interior and engine compartment. Interior is worn appropriately to the 14,793 km on the odometer. – Offered at Dragone’s Westport auction last June with a reported high bid of $800,000. It’s from New England so it’s fair to call it ‘wicked awesome’ but no more awesome than the bid it attracted here. It’s a piece of shopworn merchandise and the sooner it goes away, the better. Flog it around long enough and buyers get wise, waiting ’til it’s really distressed, which is going to be pretty soon.

1922 Lincoln Model L Limousine, Body by Brunn

Lot # 13 1922 Lincoln Model L Limousine, Body by Brunn; S/N 7892; Blue, Black fenders and roof/Black leather, Grey broadcloth; Estimate $35,000 – $45,000; Visually maintained, largely original, 3 condition; No Reserve; Hammered Sold at $35,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $38,500 – Windshield visor, wood spoke wheels – The third Lincoln built after its acquisition by Ford, owned until 1962 by the family of the original owner, William A. Lucking who was Ford’s attorney and has had just a few owners since then. It still has its “Leland-Built” badges. Aside from a good older repaint in the original colors and new leather on the front seat it is completely original, in exceptional condition and runs and drives like new. The typically Lincoln frumpy aluminum body by Brunn is delightfully detailed with nickel trim, opening windshield, sun visor, electrical intercom, bud vases, rollup divider, smokers’ kits and window shades. – A delightful old vehicle with significant American automobile history in more than one way, whether Leland, or Ford or originality. It’s been kicking around a while, from Branson Spring in 2002 (sold for $21,000) to Worldwide in Auburn in 2008 (sold for $34,100), but it’s still a charismatic old car with frumpy Leland Lincoln coachwork and marvelous originality.

1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback

Lot # 20 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback; S/N SFM5S391; Wimbeldon White, Blue stripes/Black; Estimate $375,000 – $475,000; Recent restoration, 2+ condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $345,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $379,500 – Shelby mag wheels with blue dot tires, documented in the Shelby American World Registry, dashtop instruments pod, woodrim steering wheel, 4-speed. – Represented as matching numbers. Sold new in California. Fitted at one time with a Boss 302 engine but reunited with the original 289 during restoration. Excellent paint. The trunk lid is slightly out of adjustment. The bumpers are like new and the windshield has minimal wear. The engine and underbody have few signs of use. The interior is practically unused since the restoration. A beautifully restored car with a high attention to detail and recently professionally freshened. – A pretty Shelby from the first year of production that looks like it just came out of the restoration shop and brought a deserved price.

1952 Jaguar XK 120 Fixed Head Coupe

Lot # 21 1952 Jaguar XK 120 Fixed Head Coupe; S/N 679067; Engine # W61778; Black/Burgundy leather; Estimate $80,000 – $120,000; Older restoration, 2 condition; No Reserve; Hammered Sold at $80,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $88,000 – Steel wheels with hub caps, Firestone wide whitewalls, dual wing mirrors, rear wheel spats, wood dash and window trim. – Formerly owned by Shirley Muldowney. She apparently took her driving test in it. 99.98 JCNA judged and preservation award winner. Restored. Lightly scratched rear window glass. Very good paint. Very clean restored chassis and engine bay. Straight bodywork. Excellent interior. A gorgeous car with show credentials to back it up. – This result is roughly appropriate for an XK120 coupe in this condition, but slightly favorable to the buyer.

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 SportsRoof

Lot # 22 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 SportsRoof; S/N 0F02Z110869; Grabber Blue, Black hood scoop/White vinyl; Estimate $190,000 – $230,000; Older restoration, 2- condition; With Reserve; Hammered Sold at $177,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $194,700 – Replacement correct engine, 4-speed, power steering and brakes, Magnum 500 wheels with Goodyear Polyglas GT tires, console, pushbutton AM radio, Hurst T-handle shifter, Marti report. Kar Kraft #2176. – Excellent paint. The passenger’s side door is slightly out of alignment. The brightwork has been scuffed a little around the windshield. The engine compartment is well detailed with some aging. The underbody is the same. The interior is well sorted with no visible wear. A good older restoration of Ford’s monster Mustang. – Not sold at Worldwide Auburn in 2012 at a high bid of $140,000. Boss 429 values have come a long way since 2012, although they’re still quite a bit off from their pre-Recession peak. In today’s market, this was a respectable number for a car with cosmetic shortcomings and a replacement engine, so both parties should be happy.

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

Amelia Concours Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors Driving Reports Editorial Events Gooding & Company Goodwood Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Videos Vintage Car Racing

RSS Latest at SCD Motors

Sports Car Digest Archives

Random Stories