Worldwide Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report

Worldwide Auctioneers, Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, January 18, 2017

Worldwide Auctioneers joined the Scottsdale auction party in 2017 with a focused, realistic sale of 82 cars on the southern periphery of Scottsdale off McDowell Road.

Set up in a good-sized tent on the site of an closed multi-marque new car dealership, they assembled a good collection of classics, sports and muscle cars. Enough ‘affordable’ cars were salted through the docket to keep things interesting to a wide variety of bidders. And there were enough exceptional cars — including the now-obligatory ‘barn-find’ scungy pile of paint chips — to attract plenty of interest.

As the opening act for the several supporting auctions surrounding grand-daddy Barrett-Jackson, they also set a tone for the week with generally realistic results and active but not hyper-active bidder interest.

The numbers reflect well on Worldwide’s specialists and their ability to find and accurately reserve cars. In fact it was Worldwide’s $11.4 million sale total that pushed the Scottsdale week auctions over last year’s total.

Would the cars have been at RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams, Gooding and Company, Barrett-Jackson or Russo and Steele if they hadn’t shown up under Worldwide’s tent? Perhaps, but what’s important is that they were at Worldwide and that makes Worldwide’s addition to the Scottsdale auctions significant.

Here are the numbers:

Worldwide Arizona Cars Offered / Sold Sale % Sold < Low Est. Sold > High Est. Avg Sale Median Sale Total Sales 2017 82 / 64 78.1% 84.1% 0.0% $178,718 $104,500 [58.5%] $11,437,969

Andrew Newton and Greg Ingold contributed on-site observations and photos; the editor is responsible for final content and comments.

