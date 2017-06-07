Seventy Ferraris from over 20 countries took part in the 2017 Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche, devoted to the cars that have made the history of Ferrari. This year’s event celebrated the marque’s 70th anniversary.

The 2017 Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche was staged from 5 to 9 May in Tuscany, based in Forte dei Marmi from where the cars set off to explore this region. Ferrari conceived the event to bring its customers from all over the world to famous places in Italy, promoting Italian excellence in art, history, and gastronomy together with local specialities.

From the beaches of Versilia, the 70 crews set off each day in their vintage Ferraris to discover art cities such as Pisa, Lucca and Modena, fishing villages like Lerici, towns packed with history such as Pietrasanta, hazardous mountain passes through the Apuan Alps and the Apennines, to finish in Maranello with a fashion show inside the factory. Every day big surprises were in store, such as when the cars are displayed outside the Cathedral of Pisa, the parade on the walls of Lucca or the stop at the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari in Modena.

The cars entered in the event included specimens like the 340 Mille Miglia, the 250 SWB, the 250 Le Mans, the 250 Tour de France, the 500 TR and the 860 Monza.

2017 Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche – Photo Gallery

[Source: Ferrari SpA]