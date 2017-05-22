The 2017 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance will be held June 3-4 at the Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut. The 22nd annual Concours will feature a field of 250 of classic automobiles will be displayed on a peninsula in Greenwich Harbor.

The brainchild of the late Bruce Wennerstrom, the two-day Greenwich Concours uniquely features American cars from the 1900s to the present on Saturday and imported sports, competition and touring cars on Sunday. Each event features 125 cars and awards trophies for Best of Show, People’s Choice and various classes. Show-goers can also board Sunseeker Yachts and America’s Cup 12-meter yachts on both days.

The inaugural hot rod display being organized by Velocity Channel’s Chasing Classic Cars host Wayne Carini will highlight Saturday’s show. A special exhibit of children’s cars and supercars will round out the day’s displays. Tickets are also available on Saturday night to a gala party at the Greenwich Delamar Hotel, with yachts as a backdrop on the quay.

Sunday’s featured marque will be Bugatti and will include a collection of rare Bugattis from the American Bugatti Club. Sunday will also feature race cars from the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival. The Bonhams auction begins at noon on Sunday and requires a separate admission.

Organizer of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, Bill Warner, has been named the Grand Marshal. The proceeds from the 2017 Greenwich Concours will again support Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster with life-changing medicine, medical supplies and health programs.

Also showcased during the weekend will be the outlaw cars from the original cross-country Cannonball Baker Sea to Shining Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, held in the 1970s, along with some of the later non-outlaw entries. These cars will also be displayed at the Cannonball Reunion, a joint evening event with the Greenwich International Film Festival, at Cole Auditorium on Friday, June 2.

Both days will include displays of the latest in new cars including BMW, Cadillac, Tesla, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Miller Motorcars of Greenwich will highlight its Ferrari, Bugatti, Pagani, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, McLaren, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Maserati marques. Opportunities to test drive some of these new vehicles will be offered. There will also be a number of yachts displayed at the adjacent Delamar Hotel docks.

“The Greenwich Concours is proud to partner with Americares to help families in need all over the world,” said Mary Wennerstrom, Concours Chairman. “Not only will attendees who appreciate these rare cars be treated to two days to delight their senses, they will also be contributing to one of the world’s most respected charities.”

For additional information, visit GreenwichConcours.com.

[Source: Greenwich Concours; photo: Bearded Mug Media]