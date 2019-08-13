The McCall’s Motorworks Revival 2019 will be held Wednesday, August 14th at the Monterey Jet Center in Monterey, California. Gordon McCall’s 28th annual Monterey Car Week event will feature several interesting cars, including the BMW 320 Turbo campaigned in the IMSA GTX series.

As one of two lightweight BMW 320 Turbos ever built, this car debuted in 1978 in FIA Group 5 competition before being sold to Jim Busby Racing in California for the 1979 IMSA GTX season. With a lightweight tube-frame chassis, advanced aerodynamics and a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder M12 engine built by McLaren, this 320 Turbo was a solid competitor in both IMSA and Australian GT racing until the late 1980s.

Undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cars scheduled to appear at McCall’s Motorworks Revival 2019 will be a replica of the 1935 Bugatti Aerolithe. This replica is built with an original Bugatti Type 57 chassis, engine and running gear and features a hand-formed magnesium body built using the same methods as the original car.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the incredible vehicles scheduled for our 2019 event,” said Gordon McCall, founder of the McCall’s Motorworks Revival. “The strength of our event has always been the eclectic variety and rarity of its aircraft, motorcycles and automobiles, and we’re confident this year’s 28th annual event will keep that tradition going strong!”

For more information, visit mccallevents.com.

[Source: McCall’s Motorworks]

