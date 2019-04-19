1928 was the year of Alfa Romeo’s first win at the Mille Miglia, and the 2018 running of the endurance rally saw Alfa Romeo cars taking the top three places on Viale Venezia in Brescia.

Held 16-19 May over 1,000 miles of Italy’s most beautiful regions, the 2018 Mille Miglia was won by the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 GS Testa Fissa crewed by Juan Tonconogy and Barbara Ruffini. The Argentine crew, number 85, out-shined every other competitor with an active score of 74,108 points. It’s the third overall victory in the for the couple, after wins in 2013 and 2015.

In second place, just eight penalty points behind the victor, the 6C 1500 Super Sport dating from 1928 with coachwork by Stabilimenti Farina, an official car from the FCA Heritage collection, which is normally on display at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo. The car carried the race number 30, also worn by its sister that won the first Alfa Romeo victory in the Mille Miglia with Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi in 1928. It was driven in the 2018 Mille Miglia by Giovanni Moceri, with navigator Daniele Bonetti. Giovanni Moceri is current holder of the Italian Grandi Eventi ACI Sport Champion title and already has victories in Italy’s biggest historic regularity competitions to his name, from the Mille Miglia to the Targa Florio and the Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti.

The 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato driven by Andrea Vesco and Andrea Guerini finished third, completing the podium sweep for Alfa Romeo.

The Mille Miglia Storica featured 450 vintage cars from 73 different manufacturers, with 101 of the cars returning to Brescia, after having already taken part in one of the original editions between 1927 and 1957. The most represented automaker was Fiat with 49 cars, followed by Alfa Romeo with 48, Jaguar with 35 and Mercedes-Benz with 33 cars.

Additional Alfa Romeo cars entered by FCA Heritage finished in creditable positions, and all concluded the 36th historic re-evocation of the Mille Miglia by completing the traditional Brescia-Rome-Brescia course.

Alfa Romeo at Mille Miglia 2018 – Photo Gallery

1 2 3 … 7 Next » Giovanni Moceri I and Daniele Bonetti I - 1928 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS Giovanni Moceri I and Daniele Bonetti I - 1928 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS Roberto Giolito I and David Giudici I - 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Giovanni Moceri I and Daniele Bonetti I - 1928 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS Roberto Giolito I and David Giudici I - 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Guy Berryman GB and Derek Hill USA - 1954 Alfa Romeo 1900 SS 1 2 3 … 7 Next »

[Source: FCA Heritage; Mille Miglia]

