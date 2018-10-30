A 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta will be offered at the Artcurial Retromobile 2019 sale, scheduled for 8 February in Paris during Retromobile Week.

Alfa Romeo was the only pre-war manufacturer that could compete with the power of the big German constructors. Having won all the most important races, the firm decided to share this success with its private customers by creating road-going versions of its competition cars. This is what happened with the Alfa 8C. Some thirty 2.9-litre chassis were built, fitted with spider or berlinetta bodies, on both long and short chassis, and equipped with competition engines.

Only five examples of the berlinetta version were built by the Italian coachbuilder Touring, who created what was undoubtedly one of the most charismatic and flamboyant versions of the 8C models. The 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta has received the highest awards in the world’s most prestigious events, including the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta headlining Artcurial’s 2019 Retromobile sale, chassis 412024, was delivered new in Italy in 1939. It was transported to England later that year, where it has been owned by only four collectors. In 1976, the father of the current owner, a great enthusiast of sports cars and beautiful coachwork, acquired this car. His son was present on the day he bought it, some 42 years ago. This 8C 2900B has remained in his possession ever since.

1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta, chassis 412024

1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta, chassis 412024

Matthieu Lamoure, Managing director, Artcurial Motorcars, said, “The Alfa 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta epitomises the aesthetics and engineering of its day; it is a marvel, a masterpiece, a dream.”

The 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta, chassis 412024, is estimated to sell for €16,000,000 to €22,000,000 at the Artcurial Retromobile 2019 auction. For further information, visit Artcurial.com.

[Source: Artcurial; photos: Geoffrey Goddard Collection, Artcurial]

