The Amelia Island Tour 2020 was held Friday, March 6th, starting at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island and ending in downtown Fernandina Beach, with stops at the Ribault Club and the Fort Clinch State Park. The annual scenic trip around the coastal roads of northeast Florida was open to vehicles participating in the 2020 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

This year’s ‘Eight Flags’ Road Tour saw more than 30 historic automobiles take off from Amelia Island for a journey of the region’s scenic driving routes. With its ‘Eight Flags’ name, the Tour celebrates the unique fact that eight nations’ flags have flown over Amelia since 1562, the only municipality in the United States that has flown that many national flags.

Interesting and notable participants at the 2020 Amelia Tour included the fantastic Ghia-bodied 1953 Abarth 1100 SS that was exhibited by Ghia on its stand at the 1953 Turin Salon; 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 bodied by Zagato; 1932 Alta 1100 Sport; 1953 MG Special, with its cigar-shaped aluminum shell created by Indy Car builder Joe Silnas; 1953 Jaguar C-Type; and 1930 Bentley 6.5-Litre Speed Six Sportsmans Saloon by Corsica; among others.

Similar to 2016, 2017 and 2019 — and in addition to our Concours gallery, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2020 Amelia Island ‘Eight Flags’ Road Tour with following photos from the annual scenic trip around the coastal roads of northeast Florida.

Amelia Island Tour 2020 – Photo Gallery (photos: DeremerStudios.com)

1 2 3 … 6 Next » 1930 Bentley 6.5-Litre Speed Six Sportsmans Saloon by Corsica 1932 MG J2 Midget 1953 MG Special, with its cigar-shaped aluminum shell created by Indy Car builder Joe Silnas 1959 Devin D Porsche 1953 Sunbeam Alpine Mk I 1959 AC Ace-Bristol 1 2 3 … 6 Next »

[Source: photos: DeremerStudios.com]

