The Aston Martin DB5 is back, thanks to a collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films.

Following the DB4 G.T. continuation project, a series of 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuation editions will be created for customers by Aston Martin Works and EON Productions. The Goldfinger DB5 continuation will be based on James Bond’s car from 1964 and built by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell — the original home of the DB5. They will be authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on-screen, with some sympathetic modifications to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability.

This authenticity will extend to include functioning gadgets such as revolving number plates and more, which were made famous in Goldfinger. The gadgets will be co-developed with Oscar-winner Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor from the James Bond films. Officially sanctioned by Aston Martin and EON Productions, all the Goldfinger edition cars will be produced to one specification — Silver Birch paint — just like the original.

The DB5 made its first appearance in the third James Bond movie, Goldfinger, alongside Sean Connery as James Bond. Laden with gadgets and armaments installed by Q Branch, the secret agent’s Aston Martin became an instant hit with moviegoers.

Since its appearance in Goldfinger the DB5 has featured in a further six James Bond movies: Thunderball (1965), again with Connery; GoldenEye (1995) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) with Pierce Brosnan and three appearances alongside Daniel Craig in Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Andy Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aston Martin, said: “The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years. To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy. The skilled craftspeople at Aston Martin Works and the expert special effects team from the James Bond films are about to make this fantasy real for 25 very lucky customers.”

Each Goldfinger DB5 continuation car will be priced at £2,750,000 plus taxes. First deliveries to customers will commence in 2020. Aston Martin reports this car will not be road legal.

[Source: Aston Martin]

