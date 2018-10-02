Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2018 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2018 auction was held September 27-29 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, resulting in $34.7 million in total sales and a 100 percent sell-through rate. In total 733 vehicles sold at Barrett’s 11th annual Las Vegas sale, and $1,094,500 was raised through the sale of charity vehicles.

The top result at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2018 went to the white over red, 309-mile 2018 Porsche 918 Spyder that sold for $1,760,000, followed by the 2018 McLaren 720S at $352,000 and the 1999 Shelby Series 1 Convertible that made $205,700.

Other notable sales included the one-owner, unmodified 1997 Acura Integra Type R with 1,191 miles that sold for $63,800, the 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback at $198,000 and the $176,000 paid for the 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe.

“We want to thank the collector car and Las Vegas communities for capping off a great 2018 auction year in Las Vegas,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The excitement was especially tangible during exhilarating and record-breaking sales like the ’97 Acura Integra Type R that has rocked the collector car community. We had four great collections, celebrity guest appearances and fans provided a wonderful tribute to our friend Burt Reynolds. We are also very humbled by the tremendous support for our Driven Hearts campaign and the incredible generosity of the collector car community that not only helped raise much-needed awareness and donations for the American Heart Association, but also provided many great moments on the auction block.”

Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2018 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot #749) – $1,760,000

2. 2018 McLaren 720S (Lot #748) – $352,000

3. 1999 Shelby Series 1 Convertible (Lot #739) – $205,700

4. 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot #746) – $198,000

4. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe (Lot #768) – $198,000

6. 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am ‘Bandit’ Re-creation (Lot #709) – $192,500

6. 1971 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (Lot #731) – $192,500

6. 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith (Lot #758) – $192,500

9. 1956 Ford F-100 Big-Window Custom Pickup (Lot #695) – $181,500

10. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot #735) – $176,000

10. 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (Lot #776) – $176,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

In total, six vehicles sold to benefit charity during the three-day Las Vegas auction, highlighted by a 50th Anniversary Ford Shelby GT350 (Lot #3003) that sold in support of Barrett-Jackson’s Driven Hearts campaign, which raised $215,000 for the American Heart Association. The local Las Vegas community was also supported with the sale of a 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium (Lot #3004) that features a custom Vegas Golden Knights wrap with the team’s logo and the words “Vegas Born.” Brad Hunt and Brayden McNabb took the stage to support the sale that raised $250,000 for Las Vegas-based non-profit Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.

Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2018 – Charity Auction Results

1. 1956 Ford Thunderbird Convertible (Lot #3002) – $295,000, American Heart Association and Regional West Foundation

2. 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe (Lot #3004) – $250,000, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation

3. 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 50th Anniversary Edition (Lot #3003) – $215,000, American Heart Association

4. 2018 Can-Am Spyder F3-T 3-Wheel Motorcycle (Lot #3001) – $186,000, Project Road Warrior Foundation

5. 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Pickup (Lot #3000) – $116,500, Paralyzed Veterans of America

6. 1995 Celebrity 310 Sport Cruiser Boat (Lot #3005) – $32,000, American Heart Association

The 48th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction will be held January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

