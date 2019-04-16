Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2019 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2019 auction was held April 11-13 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in Palm Beach, Florida, resulting in $30.2 million in total sales. More than 630 vehicles sold at Barrett-Jackson’s 17th annual Palm Beach sale, in addition to 258 pieces of automobilia for nearly $500,000 and $550,000 was raised through the sale of charity vehicles.

“This year’s Palm Beach Auction was extraordinary, fueled by the momentum we ignited in Scottsdale,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The atmosphere on Super Saturday in Palm Beach felt like it did back in Scottsdale, with excitement fueled in part by the sale of dozens of world-class Resto-Mods. We also enjoyed several inspiring moments throughout our largest three-day Florida auction, including the sale of three vehicles that raised $550,000 for charity.”

The top result at Barrett-Jackson’s 2019 Palm Beach sale went to the 1947 Buick Super 8 Custom Convertible (Lot #735) sold for $412,500, followed by the 2012 Lexus LFA (Lot #742) sold for $352,000 and the 2018 McLaren 720s (Lot #743) sold for $324,500.

The Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2019 auction also continued the trend of demand for 1980s and 1990s performance cars that have been a rising segment due to the increased presence of Gen-X and millennial buyers. Among the top-selling 1980s and 1990s cars that crossed the block in Palm Beach were the 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet (Lot #727) sold for $143,000; 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R (Lot #674.1) sold for $132,000; 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo (Lot #705.1) sold for $99,000 and 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo Liftback (Lot #680.1) sold for $62,700.

Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1947 Buick Super 8 Custom Convertible (Lot #735) – $412,500

2. 2012 Lexus LFA (Lot #742) – $352,000

3. 2018 McLaren 720s (Lot #743) -$324,500

4. 2017 Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn Convertible (Lot #749) – $297,000

5. 1957 Chevrolet Bal Air Custom Hardtop (Lot #731) – $286,000

5. 2017 Dodge Viper ACR (Lot #722) – $286,000

7. 2005 Ford GT (Lot #740) – $275,000

8. 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot #734) – $275,000

9. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Custom Convertible (Lot #730) – $253,000

10. 1967 Shelby Cobra CSX 4000 Roadster (Lot #745) – $231,000

Barrett-Jackson raised $550,000 for charity during the Palm Beach Auction with the sale of three charity vehicles, headlined by Jeff Gordon’s 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (Lot #3001) sold for $350,000 to benefit Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $115 million for charity.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

