Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2020 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2020 auction was held January 11-19 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $141 million in total sales. In total, over 1,900 vehicles sold for over $129.7 million, while over 1,200 pieces of automobilia brought in over $3.7 million, and $7.6 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $141 million at Barrett-Jackson’s 49th annual Arizona Auction Week sale.

“We kicked off our ‘Road to 50’ in Scottsdale with our foot planted on the accelerator,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Our sponsors, consignors, bidders and guests made this week’s auction epic. We hit one new auction record after another, raised $7.625 million for charity, which included the sale of two VIN 001 vehicles and rewrote automotive history with the unveil of my newly restored 1967 Shelby GT500 EXP ‘Little Red.’ As we ramp up for our 50th Anniversary next year, we’ll continue to drive the excitement from Scottsdale right into our Palm Beach, Northeast and Las Vegas auctions.”

The top results at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2020 auction included a 2017 Ford GT (Lot #1392) that sold for $1,485,000, another 2017 Ford GT (Lot #1417) that traded hands for $1,182,500, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 COPO (Lot #1409) that fetched $1,094,500 and a 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot #1393) that brought $946,000 and a 1963 Aston Martin DB5 (Lot #1403) that rounded out the top five at $660,000.

During the week, nine collections included over 180 vehicles that all sold at No Reserve. The Paul Walker Collection set several auction records, including a 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight (Lot #1371) that sold for $385,000 — more than doubling the previous auction record. Other celebrity-owned cars that crossed the block included Simon Cowell’s 1977 Ford Bronco (Lot #1025.3) and 2009 Bentley Azure (Lot #1301.2), Mariano Rivera’s 2020 Toyota Supra Launch Edition (Lot #1076) and John Elway’s 1992 Dodge Viper (Lot #1025).

1995 BMW M3 Lightweight from the Paul Walker Collection

Barrett-Jackson raised $7.625 million from nine vehicles during the 2020 Scottsdale sale, bringing the total raised on the auction block for charity to more than $126 million to date. Carmakers sold the rights to a pair of first production vehicles during the week, including the world’s first mid-engine Corvette, the 2020 Chevrolet Stingray VIN 001 (Lot #3007) that sold for $3 million to benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund. On Friday, the first production 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series VIN 100001 (Lot #3003) sold for $2 million to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The charity auctions kicked off on Thursday with the sale of a custom Foose-designed GTX custom coupe (Lot #3000), which was owned by MotorTrend’s Chris Jacobs and sold for $300,000 to benefit the C4 Foundation. A 1981 Jeep CJ7 Custom SUV (Lot #3001) was sold and re-donated on the block three times for a total of $425,000 raised to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation. Special guest 13-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient Will Wade fulfilled his wish by accompanying Craig Jackson on the block and hammering in the final sale of the Jeep.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2020 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2017 Ford GT (Lot #1392) – $1,485,000

2. 2017 Ford GT (Lot #1417) – $1,182,500

3. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 COPO (Lot #1409) – $1,094,500

4. 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot #1393) – $946,000

5. 1963 Aston Martin DB5 (Lot #1403) – $660,000

6. 2003 Saleen S7 (Lot #1397) – $467,500

7. 2005 Ford GT (Lot #1375) – $451,000

8. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #1353.1) – $440,000

8. 2005 Ford GT VIN 003 (Lot #1396) – $440,000

10. 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot #1454) – $440,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

This year’s Automobilia Auction featured a total of 1,206 items selling for more than $3.7 million. Among the most notable pieces sold was a 1951 Mobil Oil Left-Facing Pegasus Porcelain Sign with Animated Neon (Lot #9499.2) that sold for $80,500.

“While we’re coming off our best auction in history, we have so much more exciting news and three more auctions still to come this year,” said Jackson. “Our ‘Road to 50’ is a year-long celebration toward our 50th Anniversary Scottsdale Auction in 2021. Over the coming months we’re going to ramp up for what promises to be the ‘can’t-miss’ automotive event of the last half-century.”

The next 2020 Barrett-Jackson sale will be held in Palm Beach, Florida, April 16-18.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...