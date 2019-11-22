The 2019 edition of the Dix Mille Tours du Castellet was staged 19-20 October at the venerable Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France. Peter Auto’s 10th annual event on the 25-turn, 3.64-mile track near Marseille in the south of France featured eight historic car racing grids.

More than 350 entrants participated in the 2018 Dix Mille Tours du Castellet, headlined by a 1991 Jaguar XJR-14; 1993 Peugeot 905 EV1B; 1979 Porsche 935 K3; 1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ; 1979 BMW M1 Procar; 1972 Mirage GR7; 1953 Fiat 8V Zagato; 1964 Porsche 904 GTS; 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight; 1970 Ferrari 512 S and 1969 Porsche 917.

In addition to the main photo gallery, Sports Car Digest also offers the following ‘Behind the Scenes’ picture gallery from this year’s Dix Mille Tours. Next year’s Dix Mille Tours du Castellet will be staged 4-5 April 2020, kicking off the Peter Auto season at the Paul Ricard circuit. The Peter Auto grids will be devoted to different periods of the history of motor sport and to different circuit racing cars: GTs, Sports Cars, Prototypes and Touring Cars from the 1950s to the 2000s.

Dix Mille Tours du Castellet 2019 – Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery (photos: Photo Classic Racing, Fotorissima, Stéphanie Bézard)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Peter Auto; photos: Photo Classic Racing, Fotorissima, Stéphanie Bézard]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...