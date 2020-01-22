The 2019 Tour Auto Rally reunited many historic race cars with the event that made them famous. Held April 29 to May 4 on the secondary roads and race circuits of France, this year’s event featured more than 240 classic race cars that passed through the stopover towns of Dijon, Lyon, Vichy and Tours before reaching the finish in Deauville on the Normandy coast.

As tradition dictates, the 2019 Tour Auto Rally began with an exhibition of cars at the Grand Palais in Paris. The following day competitors set off from Paris for the Chateau de Courances and then onto the roads and circuits of France. In addition to our main photo gallery, Sports Car Digest further documented the 2019 Tour Auto with the following ‘Behind the Scenes’ pictures that show the field of entrants at rest before they tore up the French countryside.

Behind Scenes at 2019 Tour Auto Rally – Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Hergault, Mathieu Bonnevie)

1 2 3 … 15 Next » 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 2019 Tour Auto Rally Behind the Scenes (photo: Julien Hergault) 1 2 3 … 15 Next »

[Source: Peter Auto; photos: Julien Hergault, Mathieu Bonnevie]

