The Chantilly Arts and Elegance Richard Mille 2019 was held late June on the grounds of the Domaine de Chantilly in France. The fifth edition of the Chantilly Concours assembled automotive jewels of the past and future in the majestic setting of one of the most beautiful chateaux in France.

The Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2019 highlighted several celebrations of different anniversaries: Bentley’s and Ballot’s centenary; Bugatti’s 110th; the 50th of the Porsche 917; the Pagani Zonda’s 20th and the 50th of Jackie Stewart’s Formula 1 world title with the Matra. Classes included Iso Rivolta; Postwar Preservation Unrestored Cars; Endurance GT cars from 1994; Facel Vega and Aston Martin Racing cars; among others.

The 2019 Chantilly Concours d’Etat for Pre-War Cars was awarded to the 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Foursome Coupe, the 1948 Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupe won Best of Show for Post-War entrants and the 2019 McLaren Speedtail won Best of Show for the modern car Concours d’Elegance.

In addition to the main gallery, Sports Car Digest also brings the following stunning ‘Behind the Scenes’ pictures from Chateau de Chantilly.

Behind the Scenes at Chantilly Arts and Elegance Richard Mille 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Peter Auto)

[Source: Peter Auto]

