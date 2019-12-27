Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Group C paddock 2019 Spa Classic

Behind the Scenes from the 2019 Spa Classic

The 2019 Spa Classic was held 17-19 May at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The legendary circuit vibrated throughout the weekend at the old cars competing on the famed 4.352 mile, 20-turn track in the Ardennes region. On and off the track, the 9th edition of the Spa Classic fulfilled all its promises setting new records with more than 20,000 spectators enjoying this year’s event.

In addition to the main gallery, Sports Car Digest also brings the following stunning pictures of the ‘Behind the Scenes’ action at the famed Spa circuit.

Behind the Scenes at 2019 Spa Classic – Photo Gallery (photos: Peter Auto)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Peter Auto]

