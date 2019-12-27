The 2019 Spa Classic was held 17-19 May at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The legendary circuit vibrated throughout the weekend at the old cars competing on the famed 4.352 mile, 20-turn track in the Ardennes region. On and off the track, the 9th edition of the Spa Classic fulfilled all its promises setting new records with more than 20,000 spectators enjoying this year’s event.

In addition to the main gallery, Sports Car Digest also brings the following stunning pictures of the ‘Behind the Scenes’ action at the famed Spa circuit.

Behind the Scenes at 2019 Spa Classic – Photo Gallery (photos: Peter Auto)

[Source: Peter Auto]

