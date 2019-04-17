The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will return to Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, June 16, 2019 celebrating 26 years as a must-attend Father’s Day event in Los Angeles. Entries are open for this year’s event including the class celebrating a century of Bentley Motors.

The 2019 Rodeo Drive Concours will be headlined by the featured class celebrating 100 years of British marque Bentley. The class will line the entire 200 block of Rodeo Drive with a selection of historic Bentley vehicles alongside the latest creations from the brand’s headquarters in Crewe, England. Further along Rodeo Drive, the 300 and 400 blocks will host curated classes including European classics, American muscle cars, pre-war cars, race cars and the latest luxury and exotic offerings from around the world.

“This year’s event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bentley, a marque defined by the elegance and excellence that surrounds you on Rodeo Drive,” said Bruce Meyer, Chairman of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. “We’re proud to celebrate the history and craftsmanship of Bentley on its 100th anniversary. As one of the world’s most respected luxury and performance brands, there is a natural link between Bentley and the iconic Rodeo Drive. Our Father’s Day event will showcase the best of the best from around the world.”

Considered a Father’s Day tradition for many Angelinos, the Rodeo Drive Concours offers a unique blend for car lovers and their families. Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance invites car owners of all types to submit their cars for consideration in 2019. Entries are now being accepted here.

The event benefits the Beverly Hills Police Foundation, a non-profit charity raising funds for officers and their families. Parking for the event is available at local parking garages and entry to the event is free.

For more information, visit Rodeo Drive Concours.

[Source: Rodeo Drive Concours]

