Best Vintage Car Racing Photo of 2016

Starting with the Winter Marathon Rally in January and ending with the Classic 12 Hours Sebring in November, Sports Car Digest covered a diverse range of historic car races and rallies in 2016. Our award-winning team of photographers took tens of thousands of pictures, spending hours post-event analyzing and choosing the best ones in an effort to wow our readers. To celebrate the effect that these photographs have on us as well as the dozens of talented photographers who capture them, we have once again narrowed it down to the 50 best vintage racing pictures of the year.

Identifying the top 50 certainly wasn’t a walk in the park, as the shots worthy of high praise number not in the dozens but in the many hundreds. The list is done, however, and similar to our Best of 2009, Best of 2010, Best of 2011, Best of 2012, Best of 2013, Best of 2014 and Best of 2015 contests, we are asking for your assistance picking the best vintage car racing photo from 2016.

Previous Best Vintage Car Racing Photo Winners

Readers chose Dennis Gray’s picture of three iconic Gulf Porsche 917s at Rennsport Reunion as our best vintage car racing photo of 2015 Readers chose Dennis Gray’s picture of an Alfa Romeo Monza 8C 2600 racing in the rain at the HMSA Sommet des Legendes as our best vintage car racing photo of 2014 Readers chose Julien Mahiels’ picture of the Porsche 911S at the Eifel Rallye Festival as our best vintage car racing photo of 2013 Readers chose Tim Scott’s picture of the Ford GT40 at the Le Mans Classic as our best vintage car racing photo of 2012 Readers chose Michael DiPleco’s picture of the rain-soaked Maserati Birdcage at Lime Rock as our best vintage car racing photo of 2011 Readers chose Dennis Gray’s picture of three timeless Bugattis in the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca as our best vintage car racing photo of 2010 Readers chose Darren Pierson’s picture of the Lola T70 Mk II preparing to dive under the bridge at Road Atlanta as our best vintage car racing photo of 2009

We hope you enjoy the top 50 best pictures of 2016, sorted by the date taken.

Best Vintage Car Racing Photo of 2016

