Bonhams Bond Street 2019 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Bond Street 2019 auction was held 7 December at Bonhams’ London headquarters on Bond Street in Mayfair, resulting in £5,269,383 in total sales and a 40 percent sell-through rate.

Bonhams’ final motorcar sale of 2019 was led by a 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Lightweight, first owned by hill climb competitor Phil Scragg, that achieved £2,367,000. The DB4GT, one of nine examples completed to Lightweight specification, and offered to the market for the first time in more than 50 years, was the subject of bidding between buyers in the room and on the telephone before being sold to an overseas collector.

A 2016 Ferrari F12tdf Berlinetta belonging to Jay Kay, lead singer of Jamiroquai and avid car collector, sold for £605,000. It was ordered new from Maranello by the singer to his specification of grigio ferro’ paintwork with black racing stripe, and had covered 1,600 miles since.

Other noted Ferrari results included a 2001 550 GTZ Barchetta, the sole right-hand drive version of three Zagato-bodied cars, that achieved £575,000, while a second F12tdf, a 2017 70th anniversary edition — again the only right-hand drive example and one of five ‘Scagliettis’ — realised £339,250.

Another Aston Martin that proved popular with Bonhams Bond Street 2019 bidders was the 1994 Virage Volante 6.3-Litre. Delivered new to HRH The Prince of Wales, who drove it for 23 years, and built to his bespoke specification, the car was secured for the princely sum of £235,750.

Bonhams Bond Street 2019 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT – £2,367,000

2. 2016 Ferrari F12tdf Berlinetta – £605,000

3. 2001 Ferrari 550 GTZ Barchetta – £575,000

4. 2017 Ferrari F12tdf Berlinetta – £339,250

5. 1988 Aston Martin V8 Vantage X-Pack – £324,300

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams.com.

Tim Schofield, Head of Bonhams Motoring UK, said: “We are honoured to have sold this, one of the ‘Holy Grail’ Aston Martins at our Bond Street Sale. The auction attracted a spirited audience of bidders, collectors and enthusiasts and was a finale to another busy year for the Bonhams motoring team.”

[Source: Bonhams]

