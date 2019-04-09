Bonhams Goodwood Members Meeting 2019 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Goodwood Members Meeting 2019 was staged 7th March at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, England, resulting in total sales of £5,613,530 and a 70 percent sell-through rate.

British and German marques dominated the top-selling lots at this year’s Goodwood Members Meeting auction. A 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon to Vantage specification proved to be the ‘best of British’ as the top result, realising £636,600 from an international buyer in the room.

A 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SC Coupe from Turkey’s Key Museum achieved £356,500, while a 1955 Porsche 356A Speedster sold for £241,500. A 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo SE ‘Slant Nose’ Coupe sold for £161,000, well above its estimate (£100,000 – £130,000), and the NEC Classic Car Show Meguiar’s Concours winner, a 1960 Porsche 356B 1600S T5 Cabriolet, realised £138,000.

James Knight, Group Motoring Chairman at Bonhams, said: “We are very pleased with our first UK sale of 2019. It exceeded last year’s total by some distance and we attracted global interest, selling lots to the USA, Australia, the home market and any number of countries on the Continent. With lots ranging from pioneering Edwardian vehicles to rock stars’ sports cars, Bonhams’ offering yesterday was typically unique and diverse.”

Stardust was provided by an ex- Sir Elton John Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer, delivered new to the singer in 1974, which realised £224,250, while a star of the race track, a 1966 McLaren M1B Group 7 ‘Can Am’ Sports Racer, sold for £172,500 to a telephone bidder.

Similarly attracting high bids was the private number plate ‘U8’ which achieved £166,750. Also reflecting the varied lots featured in the Bonhams Goodwood Members Meeting 2019 sale were a child’s Auto Union Type C ‘Silver Arrow’ pedal car by Audi Quattro which sold for £6,325 and a Lamborghini Cingolato 3402 CTL tractor which achieved an estimate-beating £27,600.

Bonhams Goodwood Members Meeting 2019 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon – £636,600

2. 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SC Coupe – £356,500

3. 1955 Porsche 356A Speedster – £241,500

4. 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer – £224,250

5. 1959 Jaguar XK150 S – £188,333

Fittingly, following the successful sale of the DB5 at Goodwood, the marque will be the focus of Bonhams’ Aston Martin Sale on 19 May at Wormsley Estate, High Wycombe. Bonhams will return to the Goodwood estate on two further occasions this year: 5 July for The Festival of Speed sale and 14 September for The Revival Sale.

[Source: Bonhams]

