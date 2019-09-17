Bonhams Goodwood Revival 2019 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Goodwood Revival 2019 auction was held 14 September at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, England, resulting in £11 million in total sales.

The top result at the 2019 Bonhams Goodwood Revival sale went to the 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante that sold for £1,499,000. This original example was one of only a few surviving Atalante fixed-head coupes. The Bugatti was the jewel in the crown of a collection of the late Barry Burnett, acquired as a straight swap for a Delage from another collector in the 1980s.

Another collection offered at the Bonhams Goodwood Revival 2019 auction was that curated by the late Peter Phillips, former owner of the Jones Bootmaker footwear chain. An Aston Martin enthusiast, Phillips’ collection offered several examples of the marque, led by a 1969 DB6 Mk II Volante to Vantage Specification, which achieved £743,000, while a 1968 DBS Vantage Sports Saloon, a replica of the car featured in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, sold for £135,700.

The collection represented a century of British motoring: from a 1915 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost Alpine Eagle Tourer which sold for £264,5000 to a 2010 Bentley Brooklands Coupé which achieved £124,200 via a 1956 Jaguar XK140 Drophead Coupe, selling for £124,200.

Other notable results included the ex-Bill Jacobs and ex-Gene Ponder 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B Short-Chassis Spider with coachwork in the style of Touring at £408,250, the 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer, one of 58 right-hand drive UK-supplied cars, at £247,250, the 1924 Bugatti Type 23 ‘Brescia’ Open Tourer, with same ownership for 35 years, at £207,000 and the 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole at £207,000.

James Knight, Bonhams Group Motoring Chairman and auctioneer who conducted the sale, said: “We were delighted to achieve a 100 per cent successful sell-through rate for both the Burnett and Phillips collections, underlying the interest and appetite for fresh to market collectors’ motor cars. The Bugatti Type 57 in particular received global interest and was a fantastic result, with a Continental telephone bidder competing — and succeeding — against fellow European bidding in the room.”

The Goodwood Revival sale traditionally celebrates drivers and racing cars which would have campaigned in-period. The 2019 edition had such an example in the 1961 Cooper Climax T55 which sold for £244,375, racing above its top estimate of £150,000, with all proceeds going to Race Against Dementia, the charity founded by three-times Formula 1 World Champion, Sir Jackie Stewart.

Sir Jackie was present at the sale, introducing the Cooper and making a heartfelt speech about the charity’s work — and how the monies raised from auctioning the Cooper, which was driven by fellow three-time World Champion Sir Jack Brabham, would make a considerable contribution to its cause.

Other cars from the Barry Burnett collection which found new owners included a 1938 Lagonda V12 ‘Le Mans Replica’ selling at £207,000, with a 1963 Facel Vega Facel II, one of 26 right-hand drive versions of the French luxury grand tourer, realising £184,000.

Bonhams Goodwood Revival 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante – £1,499,000

2. 1969 Aston Marin DB6 Mk II Volante – £743,000

3. 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B Short-Chassis Spider – £408,250

4. 1915 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost Alpine Eagle Tourer – £264,500

4. 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II – £264,500

6. 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer – £247,250

7. 1961 Cooper Climax T55 – £244,375

8. 1924 Bugatti Type 23 Brescia – £207,000

8. 1938 Lagonda V12 ‘Le Mans Replica’ – £207,000

8. 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole – £207,000

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams Goodwood.

[Source: Bonhams]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...