Bonhams Greenwich 2017 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Greenwich 2017 auction was held Sunday, June 4th at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in Connecticut, resulting in $7,380,000 in total sales and a 92 percent sell-through rate. Held at the waterfront Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Bonhams’ 10th annual sale featured more than 90 automobiles and a wide-ranging selection of automobilia.

Leading the sale were classic European sporting cars and modern supercars, the latter the focus of robust bidding. The top result at the 2017 Bonhams Greenwich Concours auction went to the Euro-spec 1990 Ferrari F40 that sold for $880,000, followed by the restored 1932 Bugatti Type 49 Roadster with coachwork by Labourdette that made $676,500.

Other notable results included the 1993 Bugatti EB 110 that sold to an online bidder for $605,000, the 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II that achieved $346,500 and the Amelia Island Concours class-winning 1925 Bentley 3-Litre 4-Seater Tourer at $272,250. Rounding out the remaining Top 10 were cars from BMW, Chrysler, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz.

“We are very pleased with today’s results,” said Eric Minoff, Bonhams Head of Sale for Greenwich. “We had an excellent selection of unique collectors’ cars with sensible estimates and a beautiful and convenient venue. The outcome was strong interest, respectable prices and very successful results. We’d like to thank our partners at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance for helping us celebrate our tenth year here in Greenwich.”

Bonhams Greenwich 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1990 Ferrari F40 – $880,000

2. 1932 Bugatti Type 49 Roadster – $676,500

3. 1993 Bugatti EB 110 – $605,000

4. 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II – $346,500

5. 1925 Bentley 3-Litre 4-Seater Tourer – $272,250

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams.com/Greenwich.

[Source: Bonhams]