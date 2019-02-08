The Bonhams Paris 2019 auction was held 7th February at the Grand Palais in Paris. Bonhams’ 8th Retromobile Week sale featured more than 140 cars crossing the rostrum over several hours and spirited bidding taking place beneath the cavernous glass domes of the Grand Palais.

The top lot of the Bonhams Paris 2019 auction was the 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A, formerly owned by His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal, former King of Jordan. It sold for €1,581,250 to a European bidder in the room.

Other notable results included the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe which sold for €1,207,500, the 1950 Porsche 356 Split-Window ‘Four-Digit’ Coupe that sold for €805,000 to a European bidder, the 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer sold for €278,300 and the ex-Toyota Team Europe, Didier Auriol/Bernard Occelli, 1994 Toyota Celica ST185 Turbo Group A Rally Car achieved €207,000.

Bentleys were popular throughout the sale, and one of the longest bidding battles of the sale was the competition to own the original 1928 Bentley 6 1/2-Litre Four Light Weymann Fabric Sports Saloon. It eventually sold for €1,150,000 to an online bidder. A 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Sports Tourer also performed strongly, achieving €787,750.

Bonhams Paris 2019 – Top Ten Retromobile Week Auction Results

1. 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A – €1,581,250

2. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe – €1,207,500

3. 1928 Bentley 6 1/2-Litre Four Light Weymann Fabric Sports Saloon – €1,150,000

4. 1950 Porsche 356 Split-Window Coupe – €805,000

5. 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Sports Tourer – €787,750

6. 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer – €278,300

7. 1937 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 Berlina by Stabilimenti Farina – €264,500

8. 1939 BMW 327/328 Sports Cabriolet – €212,750

9. 1934 Lagonda M45 T7 Tourer – €212,750

10. 1994 Toyota Celica ST185 Turbo Group A Rally Car – €207,000

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams.com.

Philip Kantor, European Director of Motoring, said: “The top lots of the sale perfectly illustrated the diverse range of Bonhams expertise. We offered everything from pioneering veterans to ultra-luxurious, concours-ready classics to an enthusiastic, international crowd. The top lots such as the Mercedes-Benz Gullwing, the Mercedes-Benz 540K, the Porsche 356 and the Bentley 6½-Litre were all outstanding examples of some of the most desirable and iconic models in the automotive world, and rightly commanded impressive prices. The Grand Palais is one of the most astonishing auction locations in the world, and we were proud to offer such a high calibre of motor cars and automobilia.”

[Source: Bonhams]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

