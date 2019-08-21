Bonhams Quail Lodge 2019 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Quail Lodge 2019 auction was held August 15-16 on the grounds of the Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, California, resulting in $32 million in total sales and a 76 percent sell-through rate. Held in connection with the Quail Motorsport Gathering, the 22nd Bonhams sale held during Monterey Car Week offered 217 vehicles with Italian and British cars leading the way.

The top result at the Bonhams Quail Lodge 2019 auction went to the 1951 Ferrari 340 America Vignale Coupe Speciale that had been in single family ownership for the last 50 years. After enthusiastic bidding, the charismatic Italian competition GT was bought by a collector from Europe for $3,635,000.

Other notable sales included the 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic formerly owned by Briggs Cunningham that sold for $1,625,000, the 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra that achieved $1,380,000 and the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing that made $1,347,500.

“Our breadth of selection this year was truly impressive,” said auctioneer and Bonhams Group Motoring Director Rupert Banner. “There was something for everyone, from every era and focus. The market is proving selective and we saw passionate bidding on the very best collectors’ cars, while modern classics brought strong interest.”

Added Jakob Greisen, Bonhams VP of Motoring, “We had lots of international bidding, which resulted in a strong sell-through rate, and we witnessed the strength of youngtimer cars — a boon for the hobby and the industry as a whole.”

Bonhams Quail Lodge 2019 – Top 10 Auction Results

1. 1951 Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta – $3,635,000

2. 1953 Fiat 8V Ghia Supersonic Coupe – $1,625,000

3. 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster – $1,380,000

4. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – $1,347,500

5. 2017 Ford GT Heritage Series – $1,050,000

6. 2017 Ferrari F12tdf Coupe – $907,000

7. 1930 Bentley Speed Six Le Mans Replica Tourer – $874,000

8. 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Sports – $825,000

9. 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Vantage – $643,000

10. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Ellena Coupe – $621,000

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams.com/Quail.

[Source: Bonhams]

