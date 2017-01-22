Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Bonhams Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Results

1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Bonhams Scottsdale 2017

Jaguar E-Type Lightweight sold for $7,370,000

The Bonhams Scottsdale 2017 auction was held Thursday, January 19th at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in more than $36 million in total sales and an 82 percent sell-through rate.

The 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition became both the most valuable E-Type and most valuable post-1960 Jaguar to ever sell at auction during Bonhams’ 2017 Arizona Auction Week sale.
This original Factory Lightweight, an Australian GT Championship winner, was bought for $7,370,000 by a telephone bidder.

The former Scuderia Ferrari 1952 Ferrari 340 America Vignale Spider realized $6,380,000, setting a new world auction record for the model. It was driven in period by noted factory drivers in almost every prominent race — Mille Miglia, 24-Hours of Le Mans and Targa Florio.

A crowd favorite and another top seller of Bonhams Scottsdale 2017 auction was the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance multiple prize-winning 1928 Mercedes-Benz Type S Supercharged Sports Tourer. This “Car of Kings” retains its original coachwork and matching engine. The fastest production car of its day, this model realized $4,812,500.

Also establishing a new world auction record was the highly original 1964 Porsche 904 GTS that was purchased for $2,310,000 by an European enthusiast. This 904 GTS was not just a new milestone for the Stuttgart-based marque but had been in a private collection for nearly 30 years. Another Porsche that did well was the 1956 Porsche 356 Speedster that sold for $528,000.

From Italy, the 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C Supercharged Zagato Gran Sport Spider with known history from new was bought for $2,805,000. Ferraris performed well, with the 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Cabriolet making $1,430,000 and the former Tom Selleck-driven Magnum PI 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole achieving $181,500.

Bonhams Scottsdale 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight – $7,370,000
2. 1952 Ferrari 340 America Competition Spider – $6,380,000
3. 1928 Mercedes-Benz Type S Sports Tourer – $4,812,500
4. 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider – $2,805,000
5. 1964 Porsche 904 GTS – $2,310,000
6. 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB – $1,732,500
7. 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Cabriolet – $1,430,000
8. 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost London-Edinburgh Sports Tourer – $698,500
9. 1955 Austin-Healey 100 S Roadster – $539,000
10. 1956 Porsche 356A Speedster – $528,000

For the complete list of results, visit Bonhams.com/Scottsdale.

James Knight, Bonhams Group Motoring Director, commented, “We were applauded by the market for assembling one of the finest selection of cars ever seen at Scottsdale. To have achieved a near sell-out of our highlight cars, backed up with an 82% sell-through-rate is immensely satisfying.”

[Source: Bonhams]

